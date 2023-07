Brad Lauer and Marty Johnston have joined the Jets’ coaching staff.

Lauer and Johnston will serve as assistant coaches under Rick Bowness. Lauer previously served as the head coach of the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings, which won the WHL Championship in 2021-22. He also has NHL coaching experience thanks to his stints as an assistant with the Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, and Tampa Bay Lightning. Johnston is younger and doesn’t have as much experience, but he spent the last five campaigns as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.