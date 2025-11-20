 Skip navigation
Jets sign captain Adam Lowry to a five-year, $25 million contract extension

  
Published November 20, 2025 10:16 AM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets signed captain Adam Lowry to a five-year, $25 million contract extension Wednesday. The deal starts next season.

The 32-year-old Lowry has played his entire 12-year NHL career with Winnipeg, serving as captain since 2023-24.

From St. Louis, Lowry has a goal and two assists in seven games this season. The 6-foot-5 center has 122 goals and 154 assists in career 782 games.