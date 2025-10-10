Jonathan Toews returns to NHL with hometown Jets after being out 2 seasons with long COVID-19

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The spotlight was on Jonathan Toews when the Winnipeg Jets skated onto the ice for their season opener against Dallas.

The Winnipeg-born Toews received a loud, long cheer from the sold-out crowd when he was introduced before the Jets’ 5-4 loss.

The 37-year-old Jets center, who was playing his first NHL game since April 13, 2023, with the Chicago Blackhawks, logged 18:19 of ice time in his 1,068th career regular-season game. He had one shot on goal.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Chicago captain missed the past two seasons for health reasons related to Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome and long COVID-19.

“Just a lot of energy. A lot of excitement. I’m just trying to contain myself there,” Toews said about the crowd’s welcome.

Toews said he felt “close” to being in game form. He played on the second line with wingers Gustav Nyquist and Nikita Chibrikov.

“But a lot of room for improvement, a lot of little things I can do better,” Toews said. “Definitely trying to start the play with the puck off the faceoffs. Didn’t really get that going for my line out there. But other than that there were some situations where the three of us created and had some chances, even on the power play as well.

“I was pretty close to making things happen, getting us on the board, so I think there are some positives I’m excited about. (I’ll) just keep trying to build on it.”

Jets coach Scott Arniel said Toews was a lot like his teammates — it took awhile for everyone to get going.

“I thought I saw changes in his game in that second period,” Arniel said. “He started to have the puck a little bit more, had some looks, that line started to do some things.

“At the end of the day, that’s a tough one because our whole group wasn’t good. And for him, certainly would’ve liked for it to be a better first game.”

The Dallas Stars also appreciated Toews’ effort to return to NHL action.

“It’s great to see him back,” Mikko Rantanen said. “I think it’s good for the league to have a player like him back in the lineup and back in the NHL, so happy for him.

“It was kind of long journey back and I thought he looked good out there, so just great for the league to have a face like that back on the ice.”

Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan, making his debut behind the bench in his second stint with the franchise, also tipped his hat to Toews.

“I felt good for him, you know,” Gulutzan said. “I’ve watched him and, you know, still a big body, strong on pucks. And you can see his, just some of his ‘headsiness’ around.

“And for a guy who hasn’t played for a while, boy, he’s a great player. He still looks good, and you watch him a little bit because he was one of the big guys in the game.”