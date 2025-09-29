Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp

RALEIGH, N.C. — Nikolaj Ehlers knows what awaits.

The forward was a sought-after free agent who chose to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes, a team that has made seven straight postseason trips while becoming a perennial Eastern Conference contender for the Stanley Cup. And that brings a spotlight on his transition with a team still trying to punch its way through to the Cup final for the first time since 2006.

“The expectations are as high as I know they should be,” Ehlers said.

The 29-year-old Ehlers spent 10 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, posting at least 20 goals in eight seasons and playing at a roughly point-per-game pace last year (63 points in 69 games). He agreed to a six-year deal with an average annual value of $8.5 million to join a Carolina roster that returns mainstays like forwards Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov, along with defenseman Jaccob Slavin and captain Jordan Staal.

Ehlers, who joined trade-acquisition defenseman K’Andre Miller as key offseason additions, is with Jarvis on the Aho-centered top line. For now, that means building rhythms and comfort in a lineup coming off a second trip to the conference final in three seasons — losing both times to two-time reigning champion Florida.

“I put enough pressure on myself to go out there and perform,” Ehlers said. “I know what I can do and I’m going to do my best every single night to help this team win. It’s always been that way. The pressure from everyone else, I know it’s there. But I have expectations of myself, and of this team, to go out and do great.”

Getting Ehlers is the latest addition in a multi-year hunt for another high-end finisher by the Hurricanes. They join Toronto (nine), Colorado (eight) and Tampa Bay (eight) as the only NHL teams with active postseason streaks of at least seven years, with three conference finals trips in that run.

The Hurricanes traded for Jake Guentzel in 2024 before trading his rights away shortly before his expected departure in free agency. Then came the January trade for star forward Mikko Rantanen, who was dealt at last year’s deadline when it became clear he wouldn’t sign a longer-term deal.

While those moves added talent, they also forced the team to reshuffle on the fly for the stretch run in the regular season. Aho alluded to that in exit interviews after the loss to the Panthers, noting he had been disappointed with the team’s offseason retooling before last season.

“I feel like maybe (it’s) making right choices in the offseason and picking up some pieces so maybe you don’t have to try to throw a Hail Mary at the deadline,” Aho said in May.

The Hurricanes, flush with cap room, did that over the summer. While Miller has been in a yellow no-contact jersey to start camp, he and Ehlers are getting the chance to build a foundation with their new team — and vice versa — from the start.

“Those are two star-power players that will have a full training camp and a lot of video ready, and understanding how we do things,” Staal said. “It’s another animal obviously getting out and doing it. But it’s always nice to have good players to come in.”

Ehlers got his first gameday work with Carolina alongside Aho and Jarvis in last week’s preseason loss to Florida, logging 16 shifts through 17 minutes of ice time while firing four shots on goal. He also was on the ice for the first three of Florida’s four third-period goals.

“It’s more the details on the game,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “The chemistry part, maybe that comes — certainly not over one preseason game, it’s might take a couple of months. As will the details of, ‘OK, where are you supposed to be?’ and the way we want things to operate.”

Ehlers said there’s no way to know exactly how long it will take to build chemistry with new teammates. The good news? There’s been time to get settled long before the puck drops in the Oct. 9 regular-season opener against New Jersey.

“No matter what line you’re on with this team, you’re playing with good players,” Ehlers said. “You know it’s going to get switched around during the year. You want to try to create some good chemistry on and off the ice so that transition can happen in the third period when you’re down by two or whatever, that it’s smooth. That’ll come as we move on here.”