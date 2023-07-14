Johnny Gaudreau plans to do something to “thank Calgary and everyone for how special it was to me.”

Gaudreau didn’t give specifics on what he had in mind though. Gaudreau was a huge part of the Flames for eight seasons and naturally was a fan favorite while he was playing for Calgary. That said, there are doubtless many Flames fans who are upset that he ultimately decided to leave Calgary to play in Columbus, especially after reports that the Flames were offering him a bigger contract. It will be interesting to see how fans in Calgary react the first time he plays there in a Blue Jackets jersey.



