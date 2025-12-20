 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baz_USA.jpg
Orioles acquire RHP Shane Baz in trade from Tampa Bay for 4 minor leaguers and a draft pick
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio University fires coach Brian Smith over ‘serious professional misconduct’
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
What NFL games are on today: Week 16 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251220.jpg
Haaland tucks away rebound to put Man City on top
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251220.jpg
Pedro’s clinical run levels CHE at two-all v. NEW
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251220.jpg
James’ ‘perfect’ free kick pulls one back for CHE

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baz_USA.jpg
Orioles acquire RHP Shane Baz in trade from Tampa Bay for 4 minor leaguers and a draft pick
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio University fires coach Brian Smith over ‘serious professional misconduct’
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
What NFL games are on today: Week 16 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251220.jpg
Haaland tucks away rebound to put Man City on top
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251220.jpg
Pedro’s clinical run levels CHE at two-all v. NEW
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251220.jpg
James’ ‘perfect’ free kick pulls one back for CHE

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Blue Jackets add veteran toughness in acquiring forward Mason Marchment in trade with Kraken

  
Published December 20, 2025 09:52 AM

The Columbus Blue Jackets added veteran size and toughness to their roster by acquiring forward Mason Marchment from the Seattle Kraken in a move completed on Friday night just before the NHL’s holiday roster freeze.

The Kraken received a 2027 second-round draft pick and a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft, which the Blue Jackets previously acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers.

The 30-year-old Marchment provides a physical presence in being listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds. He’s also a two-time 20-goal-scorer over his seven-year career, and had four goals and 13 points in 29 games with Seattle this season.

“Mason is a player I know very well, and I think he will add a great deal to our team,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “He is a physical, hard-nosed competitor with proven offensive ability and we are very excited to have him join the Blue Jackets.”

The trade involved two struggling teams seeking to shake things up after getting off to slow starts. Columbus is tied for last in points in the Eastern Conference standings, while Seattle is tied for last in the West.

Aside from adding draft picks, the Kraken freed up salary cap space on a player who is in the final season of a four-year, $18 million contract.

“This trade gives us more draft capital and flexibility as we look to improve our team moving forward,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said.

Undrafted, Marchment broke into the NHL as a 24-year-old by appearing in four games with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2019-20 season before being traded to Florida. He spent two seasons with the Panthers before signing with the Dallas Stars.

The Stars then acquired two draft picks in trading Marchment to Seattle in June.

Overall, he has 80 goals and 202 points and 284 penalty minutes in 331 career games.

The Blue Jackets also announced forward Brendan Gaunce has been designated non-roster in being away from the team due to personal reasons. Gaunce has a goal and four points in 12 games with the Blue Jackets this season.