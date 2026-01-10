How to watch No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Maryland: TV, key players, storylines for Sunday’s game

In a Big Ten women’s basketball matchup, No. 19 Ohio State will head to No. 8 Maryland to take on the Terrapins Jan. 11 on Peacock.

Ohio State (14-2, 4-1 conference) is fresh off a three-game winning streak, most recently beating Illinois 78-69 on Wednesday, Jan. 7. The matchup on Sunday will be the Buckeyes’ fourth game against a ranked opponent this season -- their only losses of the season so far have been against No. 1 UConn by (100-68) and No. 4 UCLA (82-75).

Maryland (16-1, 4-1 conference) is coming off an 88-41 win vs. Rutgers on Thursday. The Terps only loss of the season was to Illinois, when they fell 73-70 on Jan. 1. Maryland has a 14-game winning streak at home.

The Terps lead the overall series vs. Ohio State at 16-11. The teams split their meetings last year, with the Buckeyes winning in Columbus, 74-66, on Jan. 23, 2025 and Maryland winning 93-90 in overtime in College Park on March 2, 2025.

More information below on Ohio State and Maryland and how to watch the game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock

No. 19 Ohio State:

Ohio State made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament last season. With just five players returning from last season, the Buckeyes entered the 2025-26 season unranked but have slowly crept up the rankings since Dec. 23.

The Buckeyes’ star point guard, sophomore Jaloni Cambridge, scored a career-high 41 pts in Wednesday’s game vs. Illinois. Cambridge is averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game this season. Her older sister, junior Kennedy Cambridge, leads the Big Ten in steals (4.1), second in the nation behind Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo.

A weakness of the Buckeye is their three-point shooting. They are the second-worst team in the Big Ten this season, shooting 28.4% and averaging only 6.7 made field goals per game.

No. 8 Maryland:

Maryland made it to the Sweet 16 in last year’s NCAA Tournament and returned 45% of its scoring this season. The Terps also acquired star transfers senior guard Yarden Garzon (Indiana) and junior guard Oluchi Okananwa (Duke).

Outside of the lone loss to Illinois, Maryland has had a strong season so far. The offense has scored 80+ points in 15 of 17 games and the Terps have four 1,000-point scorers: senior guard Kaylene Smikle (currently out for the season due to a knee injury), senior guard Saylor Poffenbarger, Garzon and Okananwa.

The Terps are ranked second in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation in rebounding margin (+15.5). Garzon is leading the Big Ten and No. 11 in the country in threes made with 48.

How to watch No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Maryland:

When: Sunday, Jan. 11

Where: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock ?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Big East basketball games.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:



Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student

Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on canceling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.