Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHLCalgary Flames

Calgary
Flames

Chicago Blackhawks v Edmonton Oilers - Game One
Hockey Diversity Alliance feels betrayed, says NHL ‘late to party’ in launching inclusion coalition
Akim Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance say they feel betrayed and confused.
2022 Calgary Flames Regular Season Overview
Next GameNext Game
Next OpponentNext Opponent
Standing (Division)Division Rank 5th Western Pacific
WinsWins 38
LossesLosses 27
GPGGoals per Game 3.1
PIMPenalty Minutes 757
SOShutouts 1
Head CoachHead Coach Darryl Sutter
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils
Devils re-sign forward Timo Meier to 8-year, $70M contract
NHL: Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues
Flames promote from within, hire Ryan Huska as head coach
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames
Maple Leafs hire Brad Treliving as team’s new general manager
NHL: NOV 30 Senators at Flames
Flames promote former player Craig Conroy to general manager
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames
Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter after disappointing season

Rotoworld Player News

  • 3672.jpg
    Jonathan Huberdeau
    CGY Left Wing #10
    Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the Calgary Flames.
    The deal, which will start in 2023-24 and run through the 2030-31 season, will have an average annual value of $10.5 million. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau said. “I’m excited for this new chapter and I am committed to this team. I’ll give everything I have, on and off the ice and I can’t wait to play in front of the passionate Flames fans.” He amassed 30 goals and 115 points in 80 games last season with the Florida Panthers. He was traded to Calgary this summer in a blockbuster deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida.

  • Andrew_Mangiapane.jpg
    Andrew Mangiapane
    CGY Right Wing #88
    Andrew Mangiapane has signed a three-year contract with the Calgary Flames.
    The deal has an average annual value of $5.8 million. Mangiapane established new personal bests in 2021-22 with 35 goals, 20 assists, 55 points and 185 shots over 82 games. He had an arbitration hearing scheduled for Aug. 5, but that won’t be necessary anymore.

  • Oliver_Kylington.jpg
    Oliver Kylington
    CGY Defense #58
    Oliver Kylington has signed a two-year contract with the Calgary Flames.
    The deal has an average annual value of $2.5 million. Kylington and the Flames had an arbitration hearing scheduled for Aug. 10, but that process is no longer needed. He produced nine goals, 31 points, 138 shots, 79 blocks and 40 hits in 73 games during the 2021-22 season.

  • Martin_Pospisil.jpg
    Martin Pospisil
    CGY Center #76
    Martin Pospisil has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Calgary Flames.
    Pospisil generated seven goals and 25 points in 47 games for Stockton of the AHL last season, while adding 95 penalty minutes. He also provided six points in 11 playoff matches.

  • 3672.jpg
    Jonathan Huberdeau
    CGY Left Wing #10
    Jonathan Huberdeau believes the Calgary Flames will be competitive next season.
    Huberdeau along with his former Panthers teammate MacKenzie Weegar were acquired by Calgary as part of the Matthew Tkachuk. The Flames are going to look very different with Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau gone, but the additions of Huberdeau and Weegar will certainly do a lot to keep the Flames from regressing. “I think, obviously, it’s a really good team,” Huberdeau said. “I’m excited to join these guys. They want to win. It’s not a rebuild. This team is good. Obviously, they have their guys and we’re coming in and we’re going to help them get to the next level. Me and Weegs are in this league to win the Cup. I think there’s a good squad there already and we’re going to help them.” Weegar largely echoed Huberdeau’s sentiments. The X-Factor in all of this though is their contracts. Huberdeau and Weegar both have just one year left until they become UFAs. If the Flames can’t re-sign them, then they might trade them during the season to avoid a repeat of Gaudreau’s situation.

  • 3672.jpg
    Jonathan Huberdeau
    CGY Left Wing #10
    Flames GM Brad Treliving feels the offer made by Florida in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk easily the best available.
    Given that the Panthers agreed to trade Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar as part of the package to get Tkachuk, that’s not hard to believe. “We feel … this is by a long shot the very best deal available to us,” Treliving said. “Speculation in the media was incorrect in terms of the number of teams, the teams themselves. To me, it wasn’t close in terms of what was available to us in the marketplace. Once you talk about Jonathan and MacKenzie, once those names became things we thought were real, we pursued that path. We think it gives us the best return on dealing a player of Matthew’s stature. Dealing a 24-year-old player like Matthew…we didn’t choose this path. We felt at the end of the day we were able to deal with it the best possible way given the circumstances.” Treliving did also give credit to Tkachuk for being clear on what his intentions were. That allowed the Flames to be proactive and not only trade him, but deal him to a team Tkachuk wanted to play for long term. As part of the trade, Tkachuk agreed to an eight-year, $76 million contract, which was doubtlessly a major factor in the Flames being able to get so much from Florida. Huberdeau and Weegar meanwhile still need to be re-signed by the Flames or they’ll become UFAs in the summer of 2023. If Calgary isn’t able to re-sign them though, they will have the option to trade them before the deadline.

  • Matthew_Phillips.jpg
    Matthew Phillips
    CGY Center #41
    Matthew Phillips has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Calgary Flames.
    Phillips can earn $750,000 at the NHL level. He scored 31 goals and 68 points in 65 AHL contests last season.

  • Cole Schwindt
    CGY Right Wing #79
    The Calgary Flames have received Cole Schwindt from Florida as part of the Matthew Tkachuk trade.
    Schwindt had 19 goals and 40 points in 77 AHL games last season. He was selected with the 81st overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

  • 4436.jpg
    MacKenzie Weegar
    CGY Defense #52
    The Calgary Flames have acquired MacKenzie Weegar as part of the Matthew Tkachuk trade.
    Weegar had eight goals and 44 points in 80 contests while averaging 23:22 minutes last seasons. He’s a great defenseman, which makes the fact that he’s the third best player in this deal crazy. It’s worth noting though that he only has one season left on his deal and then he can become an unrestricted free agent.

  • 3672.jpg
    Jonathan Huberdeau
    CGY Left Wing #10
    The Calgary Flames have acquired Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a 2025 first-round pick from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth rounder.
    The Flames certainly managed to get a huge haul for Tkachuk, who made it clear that he wasn’t interested in a long-term deal with the Flames. That said, the Flames might end up in a similar situation with Huberdeau, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Of course, if the Flames can’t re-sign Huberdeau than they can trade him too, increasing the overall return they’ve gotten from Tkachuk in the process. If they can re-sign him though, then Calgary will be securing one of the best offensive talents in the game. Huberdeau had 30 goals and 115 points in 80 contests last season.