Kirill Kaprizov is back in the United States, according to multiple NHL sources, and he is scheduled to fly to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Kaprizov’s return to Minnesota will be five weeks ahead of what he originally intended following reports that he allegedly purchased a fake military ID card in 2017. Those allegations that appear to have largely been refuted, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic, but his military exemption ended on June 30. Russo notes that “it’s unclear if Kaprizov was able to exit Russia because the Wild got him his U.S. work visa or if his representatives were able to get him another military deferment in Russia.” Kaprizov was denied entry to the United States last month.