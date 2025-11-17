 Skip navigation
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract

  
Published November 17, 2025 12:56 PM
Adrian Kempe

Nov 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe (9) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Dan Hamilton/Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

LOS ANGELES — Forward Adrian Kempe has agreed to an eight-year, $85 million contract to stay with the Los Angeles Kings, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Kings hadn’t announced their deal with the 29-year-old Kempe, who would have been an unrestricted free agent next summer. The deal extends through the 2033-34 season and has an average annual value of $10.625 million.

Kempe has been the Kings’ most dependable offensive player over the past four seasons, earning an All-Star selection in 2022 and leading Los Angeles to four straight playoff appearances. The Swedish right wing has 200 goals and 220 assists in a 10-year career spent entirely with Los Angeles, which drafted him with the 29th overall pick in 2014.

Kempe scored a career-high 41 goals during the 2022-23 season, and he has four consecutive 25-goal seasons. He leads the Kings with six goals and 13 assists in 19 games this season while playing extensively on special teams.

Kempe is also on Sweden’s initial roster for the 2026 Olympics.

Re-signing Kempe has been a top priority for new Kings general manager Ken Holland, who said he wanted to maintain a foundation of leadership and talent when longtime captain Anze Kopitar retires next year. But negotiations with Kempe stretched from the summer into the season, leading to increasing speculation that Kempe would hit the open market next year.

Instead, Kempe joins the list of potential 2026 free agents who have re-signed with their teams. Connor McDavid, Martin Necas, Jack Eichel and Kirill Kaprizov have all committed to their respective teams recently.

The Kings (10-5-4) have rebounded from a slow start to their season with four consecutive victories on their current six-game road swing. They next play at Washington.