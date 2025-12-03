Hart returns to NHL after nearly two years, receives warm welcome from home fans

LAS VEGAS — Some fans brought signs supporting Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart, and the Vegas crowd generally welcomed him from the moment he skated onto the ice.

Hart, one of five 2018 Canada world junior hockey players acquitted of sexual assault in July, made his first NHL appearance in nearly two years Tuesday night and received the loudest response during introductions before Vegas’ 4-3 shootout victory over Chicago. If there were any boos, they were difficult to hear.

Hart made 27 saves, including six in overtime.

“I think just skating out the first time onto the ice wearing a Golden Knights sweater is an amazing feeling,” Hart said. “It didn’t really sink in until the national anthem. Just looking around and that feeling you’re back playing.”

Hart then became emotional, wiping his right eye.

“Sorry,” he said. “Yeah, it’s been a really difficult journey to get back, one I wouldn’t have been able to do without my family and friends. I’m just so happy to be playing the game again.”

Hart was the first of those five Canada junior players to agree to an NHL contract. The league ruled those players were eligible to sign deals beginning Oct. 15 and to play starting Dec. 1. Hart signed a two-year, $4 million contract and has been working with Vegas’ American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson, Nevada.

After he agreed to sign, Hart read a statement to reporters that, in part, said he wanted “to show the community my true character and who I am and what I’m about.”

Hart was asked Monday what steps he has taken to fulfill that pledge.

“There’s been a few things we’ve talked about,” Hart said. “We did a thing there in Henderson helping out the homeless. There’s some things we’ve talked about throughout the season. Whatever I can do to help, I’m happy to help.”

Giving Hart his first start at home could help ease him into what could be a rocky reception around the league. After facing the Blackhawks, Vegas goes on a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams, including a Dec. 11 stop at Hart’s former club, the Philadelphia Flyers.

“I think he just wants to go back to being a hockey player,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. ”Getting back on the ice and practicing, all that was step one of preparation for this moment. He’ll keep doing that for his next start. We’ve got Philly around the corner. I’m sure there will be a conversation about that down the road. We’ll deal with that next week when we get to it, but right now, he should just enjoy his night.”

Hart worked in Henderson on getting back into NHL game shape. He appeared in three games and went 1-2.

“I’ve worked my (butt) off to get back to this point,” Hart said Monday. “For me, the key is preparation and I’ve done everything I can to be prepared.”

Against the Blackhawks, Hart gave up a goal on the second shot he saw, a drive from Oliver Moore above the right circle. In the second period, Hart left his crease to try to clear the puck but instead sent the pass right to Tyler Bertuzzi, who scored for Chicago. Connor Bedard then beat Hart with pinpoint shot from the right circle for a 3-2 lead early in the third.

But when the Golden Knights absolutely needed saves, Hart delivered. He shut out the Blackhawks over the final 15:15 of regulation and was spectacular in overtime — particularly when teammate Shea Theodore broke his stick. Hart then stopped three of four attempts in the shootout to end Vegas’ seven-game losing streak in games that went to overtime.

His new teammates celebrated as if they had just won a Stanley Cup playoff game.

“Everybody here has been so great,” Hart said afterward. “They’ve been very welcoming. The organization’s been awesome, and I’m just grateful for everything and the opportunity here.”

The 27-year-old last played in an NHL game on Jan. 20, 2024, for Philadelphia. Hart played six seasons for the Flyers, going 96-93-29 with a .906 save percentage and 2.94 goals-against average.

The Golden Knights could use the help in net, especially with starting goalie Adin Hill on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and his return possibly weeks away. Akira Schmid has received the majority of the work with Hill out and is 9-2-4 with an .896 save percentage and a 2.51 GAA.

Vegas had lost four straight games before defeating San Jose 4-3 on Saturday night.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Theodore said about Hart. “He made a lot of huge saves, especially in the shootout. That’s what you need, and we’re all so happy for him.”