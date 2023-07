Laurent Brossoit’s availability for the start of training camp and the regular season is unclear following offseason hip surgery.

Robin Lehner, who was also sidelined at the end of the 2021-22 campaign following shoulder surgery, is currently in the same boat with an uncertain timetable. Vegas should have a better understanding of their goaltending situation when training camp begins. Logan Thompson could see his role increase for the beginning of the 2022-23 season.