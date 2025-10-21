Golden Knights captain Mark Stone on injured reserve with wrist injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Jason Anderson sits on dirt moving equipment cropped.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 15: Jason Anderson
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_03.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released October 22
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
How to watch Cup of China: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Chock/Bates in figure skating Grand Prix

Top Clips

nbc_roto_devontasmithv3_251020.jpg
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
nbc_roto_jayden_251020.jpg
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
nbc_roto_bonix_251020.jpg
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Jason Anderson sits on dirt moving equipment cropped.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 15: Jason Anderson
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_03.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released October 22
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
How to watch Cup of China: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Chock/Bates in figure skating Grand Prix

Top Clips

nbc_roto_devontasmithv3_251020.jpg
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
nbc_roto_jayden_251020.jpg
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
nbc_roto_bonix_251020.jpg
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone on injured reserve with wrist injury

  
Published October 20, 2025 09:47 PM
NHL: Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights

Oct 18, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates against the Calgary Flames during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has been placed on injured reserve with an apparent wrist injury.

Following the team’s morning skate on Monday, coach Bruce Cassidy said Stone would be week-to-week. But per the team’s roster page on the NHL’s media site, Stone is now on IR.

Stone, 33, was injured in the third period of the Golden Knights’ 6-1 win over Calgary on Saturday. He has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) this season, two points behind teammate and NHL leader Jack Eichel, who has 15 points. Eight of Stone’s points have come on Vegas’ power play, which ranks second in the league.

“I feel for him,” Cassidy said. “He’s always bounced back well, that’s the good news, when we do get him back. Whether that’s the short, medium, or long term - we don’t know yet.”

Cassidy said Brandon Saad will shift to the top line in place of Stone, joining Eichel and Ivan Barbashev, who will move to right wing.

Mitch Marner will step in for Stone at the goal line on the power play, while defenseman Shea Theodore will move to the top unit.

The Knights (4-0-2) head into their toughest test of the young season Monday, at home against the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes (5-0-0), short-handed with their forward lines and at the blue line.

Stone joins forward Brett Howden and defenseman Noah Hanifin, who are both out.

Howden, sidelined with a lower-body injury, has resumed skating but won’t be available against the Hurricanes. Hanifin hasn’t resumed skating since Vegas’ 6-5 shootout loss to Los Angeles in the season opener due to an undisclosed injury.

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL