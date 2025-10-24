 Skip navigation
MLB: World Series-Workouts
Don Mattingly makes it to World Series in 39th season of professional baseball
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons
Bills at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: World Series-Workouts
Toronto’s Bo Bichette activated for World Series, at second base for first time since 2019

Top Clips

nbc_roto_vidal_251024.jpg
Vidal looking more like an RB1 each week
nbc_pl_leedspostgame_251024.jpg
Rodon, Aaronson react to Leeds’ win over West Ham
nbc_roto_nembhard_251024.jpg
Nembhard injury could present ‘challenges’ for IND

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Carter Hart signing two-year, $4 million contract with Vegas Golden Knights

  
Published October 24, 2025 06:15 PM
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers

Jan 20, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart (79) reacts after allowing a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Ross/Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS — Carter Hart is signing a two-year, $4 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hart agreed to the deal last week, becoming the first of the five 2018 Canada world junior hockey players to land an NHL contract since they were acquitted of sexual assault in a high-profile case.

Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton are not eligible to play in games until Dec. 1 as part of the league’s reinstatement process.

Hart is resuming his career at age 27 after spending his first six seasons in Philadelphia. The Flyers last month ruled out bringing back Hart, whose camp communicated to general manager Danny Briere that a fresh start was a better option.

That turned out to be Vegas, where Adin Hill and Akira Schmid serve as the goalies.

Hart went 96-93-29 with the Flyers, posting a 2.94 goals-against average.

Hart and the others were charged in 2024 in connection with an incident in London, Ontario, in 2018. The judge overseeing the trial said the prosecution could not meet the onus of proof to convict them and that the complainant’s allegations lacked the credibility needed to justify the charges.

The league conducted its own investigation beginning in 2022 when the allegations came to light.