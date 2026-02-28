 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: Cognizant Classic - Second Round
Cognizant Classic 2026: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, streams, field and prize money
AUS-USA-TENNIS-TILEY
Craig Tiley will become the CEO of the US Tennis Association after 13 years at Tennis Australia
Olympics: Rugby Sevens-July 31
New Zealand’s two-time Olympic rugby gold medalist Woodman-Wickliffe retires, again

nbc_chcy_psund_260227.jpg
HLs: No. 5 Penn State beats Notre Dame in shootout
nbc_pl_plupdate_260227.jpg
PL Update: Wolves beat Aston Villa for second win
nbc_pl_wolvesvastv_260227.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Aston Villa Matchweek 28

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA: Cognizant Classic - Second Round
Cognizant Classic 2026: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, streams, field and prize money
AUS-USA-TENNIS-TILEY
Craig Tiley will become the CEO of the US Tennis Association after 13 years at Tennis Australia
Olympics: Rugby Sevens-July 31
New Zealand’s two-time Olympic rugby gold medalist Woodman-Wickliffe retires, again

nbc_chcy_psund_260227.jpg
HLs: No. 5 Penn State beats Notre Dame in shootout
nbc_pl_plupdate_260227.jpg
PL Update: Wolves beat Aston Villa for second win
nbc_pl_wolvesvastv_260227.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Aston Villa Matchweek 28

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Pistons win OT thriller against Cavs

February 27, 2026 10:57 PM
The Detroit crowd got a real show, with a foul on a 3-point shot allowing the Pistons to take the Cavaliers to overtime and rally for the win in front of the home crowd.

nbc_roto_konknueppel_260227.jpg
01:22
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
nbc_roto_shaigil_260227.jpg
01:32
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award
nbc_roto_laurimark_260227.jpg
01:29
Who will step up for Jazz amid Markkanen’s injury?
nbc_nba_jumpers_260227.jpg
04:44
Which teams are poised to take the next step?
nbc_nba_enjoydk_260227.jpg
04:12
Allen has his ‘mojo’ going with Cavaliers
nbc_nba_houorl_260227.jpg
04:50
Rockets get one of their ‘biggest wins’ vs. Magic
nbc_nba_playoffmatch_260227.jpg
07:49
Potential playoff matchups we want to see most
nbc_nba_nopvutah_saddiqhl_260226.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Bey silences Jazz with 42 points
nbc_nba_houvorl_kd40piece_260226.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Durant’s vintage 40-point game vs. ORL
nbc_nba_scoot_260226.jpg
05:04
How fair are the Henderson-Rose comparisons?
nbc_nba_deadarchs_260226.jpg
10:06
What are the NBA’s ‘dead archetypes’?
nbc_nba_atw_260226.jpg
09:54
Is this the best NBA rookie of the year race ever?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_260226.jpg
04:31
Edwards will ‘put his big cape on’ vs. Clippers
nbc_nba_enjoy_aytononcapela_260226.jpg
02:02
Ayton doesn’t want to ‘play hard’ like Capela
nbc_nba_enjoy_hardenhand_260226.jpg
03:47
How Harden’s injury affects Cavs’ playoff chances
nbc_nba_enjoy_lukaorsga_260226.jpg
08:38
Is Luka or SGA harder to game plan for?
nbc_roto_reedsheppard_260226.jpg
01:31
Sheppard ‘red hot’ in relief of Thompson vs. Kings
nbc_roto_casonwallace_260226.jpg
01:35
Thunder’s Wallace on a heater since All-Star break
nbc_roto_jamesharden_260226.jpg
01:36
Harden will not require surgery for thumb fracture
nbc_bte_atlantic_260226.jpg
01:38
Knicks have ‘opportunity’ to win Atlantic division
nbc_bte_southeast_260226.jpg
02:50
Why Magic have lost value as division champion bet
nbc_nba_mannixspurs_260226.jpg
04:48
How Spurs can make legitimate NBA Finals run
nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_260225.jpg
01:33
Pick up Kuminga if Johnson’s hip injury lingers
nbc_roto_dejountemurray_260225.jpg
01:33
Murray starts for Pelicans in season debut
nbc_roto_shaedonsharpe_260225.jpg
01:30
Blazers’ Sharpe sidelined for additional 4-6 weeks
julian_champagnie.jpg
11:00
Champagnie an ‘instrumental’ part of Spurs offense
harden_cavs.jpg
04:18
Harden enjoying a ‘simplified role’ with Cavaliers
pritchard.jpg
10:50
Celtics almost ‘unbeatable’ when Pritchard is on
nbc_bte_improvedplayer_260225.jpg
02:15
Johnson, Duren favorites for Most Improved Player
nbc_nba_minpor_2min_260225.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Timberwolves outlast Trail Blazers

nbc_chcy_psund_260227.jpg
05:10
HLs: No. 5 Penn State beats Notre Dame in shootout
nbc_pl_plupdate_260227.jpg
03:37
PL Update: Wolves beat Aston Villa for second win
nbc_pl_wolvesvastv_260227.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Aston Villa Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_260227.jpg
01:38
Gomes pounces on loose ball to seal WOL win v. AVL
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_260227.jpg
01:44
Gomes smashes Wolves into the lead v. Aston Villa
nbc_dls_nbatalk_260227.jpg
06:16
Was Harden ‘big-time acquisition’ for Cavaliers?
nbc_roto_derekcarr_260227.jpg
01:39
Dvorchak thinks Carr will come out of retirement
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_260227.jpg
01:55
Richardson ‘lottery ticket’ entering fourth season
nbc_dps_roberthorryinterview_260227.jpg
15:11
Horry: NBA is about getting buckets, not just 3s
nbc_roto_ashtonjeanty_260227.jpg
01:37
Jeanty may be part of a two-back committee
nbc_dps_danieljeremiahinterview_260227.jpg
16:38
Jeremiah: ‘Good gap’ between Mendoza and Simpson
nbc_nfl_jeremiyahlove_260227.jpg
07:52
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
nbc_nfl_jonahcoleman_260227.jpg
09:12
Coleman built by his roots in Stockton, California
nbc_nfl_kaytronallen_260227.jpg
06:25
Penn State’s Allen: ‘All I need is an opportunity’
nbc_nfl_emmettjohnson_260227.jpg
07:02
Johnson ‘training like a track athlete’ for draft
nbc_nfl_nsingleton_260227.jpg
05:10
Singleton: Penn State TD record ‘meant a lot’
nbc_nfl_sbell_260227.jpg
06:30
UConn’s Bell: ‘I’m one of the best in the country’
nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
10:33
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
07:28
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_roto_indncaa_260227.jpg
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
nbc_roto_bigeastchamp_260227.jpg
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
nbc_roto_michvill_260227.jpg
01:31
Illinois can contend with Michigan’s size
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
11:04
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL
nbc_nfl_cbell_260227.jpg
05:01
Bell had 12 formal meetings at combine Wednesday
nbc_nfl_luke_260226.jpg
06:55
Illinois QB Altmyer loves hunting and fishing
nbc_nfl_germiebernard_260227.jpg
06:37
From guard to receiver: Bernard’s unique journey
nbc_pft_denzel_boston_260226.jpg
09:55
Boston always knew he was an elite athlete
nbc_nfl_cbrazzell_260227.jpg
04:01
Brazzell II would love to catch TD pass from Allen
nbc_nfl_zbranch_260227.jpg
10:04
Branch believes he is ‘a different breed’
nbc_nfl_elijahsarratt_260227.jpg
07:30
Sarratt wants the ball in big moments