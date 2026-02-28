 Skip navigation
Olympics: Rugby Sevens-July 31
New Zealand’s two-time Olympic rugby gold medalist Woodman-Wickliffe retires, again
Exeter Chiefs v Bath Rugby - PREM Rugby Cup
Men's pro rugby union in England dumps relegation and promotion in major overhaul
Iowa State v BYU
College Basketball Best Bets, Picks, Predictions for February 28: BYU, Gonzaga, Alabama, St. John's, More!

Olympics: Rugby Sevens-July 31
New Zealand’s two-time Olympic rugby gold medalist Woodman-Wickliffe retires, again
Exeter Chiefs v Bath Rugby - PREM Rugby Cup
Men’s pro rugby union in England dumps relegation and promotion in major overhaul
Iowa State v BYU
College Basketball Best Bets, Picks, Predictions for February 28: BYU, Gonzaga, Alabama, St. John’s, More!

Craig Tiley will become the CEO of the US Tennis Association after 13 years at Tennis Australia

  
Published February 27, 2026 07:31 PM
AUS-USA-TENNIS-TILEY

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley speaks during a press conference announcing he was stepping down to run the US Tennis Association, in Melbourne on February 25, 2026. Tiley, a South African who became Australian Open tournament director in 2006 and Tennis Australia chief executive in 2013, has accepted the post of USTA’s chief executive. (Photo by William WEST / AFP via Getty Images) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

AFP via Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Craig Tiley will take over as the CEO of the U.S. Tennis Association this year, the group that runs the U.S. Open announced Tuesday.

Tiley is leaving his post as the head of Tennis Australia and the tournament director of its Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open.

The USTA said in a news release that Tiley will start the new job in the coming months.

He replaces Lew Sherr, who left the USTA last year to join the New York Mets as their president of business operations. Sher had been the USTA’s CEO since 2022.

Tiley, who is from South Africa, was the head coach of men’s tennis team at the University of Illinois from 1994 to 2005, including an NCAA championship and 32-0 record in 2003.

He was the Australian Open’s tournament director since 2006 and oversaw its expansion to a 15-day event, breaking attendance and revenue records. Tiley became the CEO of Tennis Australia in 2013.

“Craig brings a rare combination of global credibility at the highest level of the sport and a proven commitment to growing the game at the grassroots. That balance is exactly what this moment requires,” said Brian Vahaly, the USTA Board chair and the USTA’s interim co-CEO.

Tiley said he was looking forward to the challenge of taking over at the USTA, and he remained confident he was leaving the Australian Open in great shape.

“I’m incredibly proud that Tennis Australia is now recognized globally as the player’s partner and the benchmark for the sport, events and entertainment,” Tiley said. “The sport in Australia is in excellent shape. Tennis is one of the nation’s most popular sports, and participation is growing strongly.”