Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

NHLNew York Islanders

New York
Islanders

NHL: Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks
Isles sign Gauthier to 2-year deal; Kuhlman and Pinho each get one-year, two-way contracts
The New York Islanders have signed forwards Julien Gauthier, Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho.
2022 New York Islanders Regular Season Overview
Next GameNext Game
Next OpponentNext Opponent
Standing (Division)Division Rank 4th Eastern Metropolitan
WinsWins 42
LossesLosses 31
GPGGoals per Game 3
PIMPenalty Minutes 656
SOShutouts 8
Head CoachHead Coach Lane Lambert
Jesper Bratt
Devils forward Jesper Bratt gets 8-year, $63M extension
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes top Devils, 5-1, in Game 1 of second round
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
Wild sign Marcus Johansson to 2-year, $4M deal
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders
Hurricanes’ Jack Drury back to skating after Game 4 exit following hit
islanders hurricanes
Islanders score 4 fastest goals in playoff history, top Hurricanes
hurricanes islanders
Fast’s goal lifts Hurricanes past Islanders in overtime

  • John MacLean
    NYI Coaching Staff
    John MacLean is joining the New York Islanders’ coaching staff.
    MacLean served as an assistant coach with the San Jose Sharks last season. He also had stints as an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, and Arizona Coyotes. In addition to his time as a coach, MacLean logged 1,194 NHL games during his playing career.

  • Calle Odelius
    NYI Defense #56
    Calle Odelius should gain some valuable insight and guidance working under Marcus Ragnarsson next season.
    Ragnarsson is an assistant coach for Djugardens in Sweden, which is where Odelius is projected to play next season. During his playing career, Ragnarsson was a two-way, physical defenseman. “He was really good at the stuff that Calle needs to get better at,” Michael Holmqvist said, who coached Odelius at the Under-20 level last season. “I think he’s gonna have a great ‘D’ coach for him next year.” Holmqvist sees Odelius’ skating as a big asset, but would like to see him get stronger in the defensive zone and needs to work on his decision making with the puck. Odelius could also stand to bulk up. He’s currently 6-foot-0, 185 pounds. There’s work to be done with Odelius, but he does have a lot of potential. The Islanders took him with the 65th overall 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

  • Calle Odelius
    NYI Defense #56
    Calle Odelius has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New York Islanders.
    Odelius produced seven goals and 30 points in 43 games for Djurgardens IF J20 during the 2021-22 season. He was selected in the second round (65th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Islanders.

  • Michael Dal Colle.jpg
    Michael Dal Colle
    NYI Left Wing #74
    New York Islanders didn’t present the Michael Dal Colle will a qualifying offer.
    That’s not too surprising given that Dal Colle played in just one game with the Islanders last season and the 26-years-old was never able to cement himself with the team. It’s still an unfortunate culmination for a prospect who never developed the way the Islanders were hoping. They took him with the fifth overall pick in 2014.

  • 5243.jpg
    Ken Appleby
    NYI Goaltender #50
    The New York Islanders have signed goaltender Ken Appleby to a two-year/two-way deal.
    Appleby will get $750,000 when in the NHL in 2022-23 and $775,000 the following year but will get only $100,000 when in the minors each season. Appleby saw action in three NHL games for New Jersey back in 2017-18. Appleby split last season between the ECHL where he was 14-11-2 with a 2.88 GAA and a .918 save percentage and the AHL where he was 1-4-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .928 save percentage for Bridgeport.

  • 5990.jpg
    Jeff Kubiak
    NYI Center #47
    The New York Islanders have signed Jeff Kubiak to a one-year/two-way contract.
    Kubiak is a 28-year-old center who has never played in the NHL. He will earn $750,000 if he plays in the NHL and $100,000 in the minors. Kubiak had eight goals and 24 points in 56 games last season with the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL.

  • Grant Hutton.jpg
    Grant Hutton
    NYI Defense #7
    The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Grant Hutton to a three-year deal.
    Hutton will get $775,000 per season with the first season being a two-way deal in which he will earn $275,000 when in the minors. He had one goal in 16 NHL games with New York this past season with 22 shots, 12 blocks and 15 hits. He has no fantasy value.

  • Otto Koivula.jpg
    Otto Koivula
    NYI Left Wing #36
    New York Islanders re-signed Otto Koivula to a two-year contract.
    Koivula was a restricted free agent. The Islanders will take an $800,000 cap hit with his re-signing. This past season, the 23-year-old forward logged 47 points in 56 AHL contests, as well as two points in eight NHL contests.

  • Robin Salo.jpg
    Robin Salo
    NYI Defense #2
    New York Islanders re-signed Robin Salo to a two-year contract.
    On this new deal, Salo will make $750,000 for the coming season and $850,000 for the 2023-24 campaign. The 23-year-old defenseman posted a goal and four assists across 21 games with the Islanders in 2021-22.

  • Andy Andreoff.jpg
    Andy Andreoff
    NYI Left Wing #14
    New York Islanders re-signed Andy Andreoff to a two-year contract.
    Andreoff, 31, will be guaranteed $375,000 annually on this reup deal with the Islanders. The forward saw just six games of NHL action during the past campaign, scoring one goal in that space. He figures to open the 2022-23 campaign in the AHL barring early depth concerns for New York.