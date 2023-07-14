Calle Odelius should gain some valuable insight and guidance working under Marcus Ragnarsson next season.

Ragnarsson is an assistant coach for Djugardens in Sweden, which is where Odelius is projected to play next season. During his playing career, Ragnarsson was a two-way, physical defenseman. “He was really good at the stuff that Calle needs to get better at,” Michael Holmqvist said, who coached Odelius at the Under-20 level last season. “I think he’s gonna have a great ‘D’ coach for him next year.” Holmqvist sees Odelius’ skating as a big asset, but would like to see him get stronger in the defensive zone and needs to work on his decision making with the puck. Odelius could also stand to bulk up. He’s currently 6-foot-0, 185 pounds. There’s work to be done with Odelius, but he does have a lot of potential. The Islanders took him with the 65th overall 2022 NHL Entry Draft.



