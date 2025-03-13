Claude scores 28, shines in OT, and USC tops Rutgers 97-89 in 2OT at Big Ten Tournament

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament - Georgetown vs DePaul
Benson scores 18 off the bench, DePaul knocks off Georgetown 71-67 in Big East Tournament
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Big Ten Tournament - Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Ohio State vs Iowa
Harding hits late 3 to help Iowa pull away and beat Ohio State 77-70 in a Big Ten Tournament opener

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_rutgers_harperbailey_250312.jpg
HLs: Harper, Bailey combine for 44 in final game
nbc_pl_topplgoalsrvp_250310.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 8 van Persie, Man United
usc_rutgers.jpg
Highlights: USC defeats Rutgers in 2OT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament - Georgetown vs DePaul
Benson scores 18 off the bench, DePaul knocks off Georgetown 71-67 in Big East Tournament
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Big Ten Tournament - Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Ohio State vs Iowa
Harding hits late 3 to help Iowa pull away and beat Ohio State 77-70 in a Big Ten Tournament opener

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_rutgers_harperbailey_250312.jpg
HLs: Harper, Bailey combine for 44 in final game
nbc_pl_topplgoalsrvp_250310.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 8 van Persie, Man United
usc_rutgers.jpg
Highlights: USC defeats Rutgers in 2OT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Claude scores 28, shines in OT, and USC tops Rutgers 97-89 in 2OT at Big Ten Tournament

  
Published March 13, 2025 12:26 AM

INDIANAPOLIS — Desmond Claude scored 28 points, including 10 in the overtime periods, and USC defeated Rutgers 97-89 in double overtime on Wednesday night to advance to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

USC, the No. 14 seed, plays sixth-seeded Purdue in the second round on Thursday.

Four points from Claude plus 3-pointers by Rashaun Agee and Wesley Yates III helped the Trojans build a 91-83 lead with 1:25 left in the second extra period. Yates added a layup and four free throws down the stretch to overcome two 3-pointers by the Scarlet Knights’ Tyson Acuff.

Agee had 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Trojans (16-16) and Yates finished with 24 points. Chibuzo Agbo also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Claude had eight assists.

Dylan Harper had 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Rutgers. Ace Bailey had 17 points, Acuff 16 and Lathan Sommerville another 16 for the11th-seeded Scarlet Knights (15-17).

Harper scored seven points in a 9-2 run that put the Scarlet Knights ahead 65-63 with four minutes left in regulation, their first lead since 5-2. Rutgers led until Claude tied it with a driving layup with eight seconds left and Harper missed a jumper as time ran out, sending the game to overtime.

Claude scored six points in the first OT and Harper’s dunk with a minute remaining tied it at 80. Both teams missed a go-ahead shot in the final minute.

USC led by 15 points at one point in the first half and 41-30 at the break.