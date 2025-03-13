Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Low-rostered Raptors shine during silly season

With the “silly season” in full throttle, players who weren’t even an afterthought in fantasy basketball during draft time are now worthy of consideration to be rostered in deep leagues, if not added without a second thought. Toronto, which is focusing on developing its young talent, is one of the teams with multiple players who have emerged recently. Three players rostered in no more than three percent of Yahoo! leagues stepped up on Wednesday, helping to lead the team to a win over the shorthanded 76ers.

Jared Rhoden, who is rostered in less than one percent of Yahoo! leagues, logged 43 minutes and finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, four steals and four three-pointers. The points, rebounds, assists and steals were all career-highs for the third-year small forward, who matched his career-high with four three-pointers. While Rhoden wasn’t rostered anywhere before Wednesday’s game, a few fantasy managers added AJ Lawson (three percent) and Orlando Robinson (two percent).

Lawson, who went off for a career-high 32 points on Monday, finished Wednesday’s victory with 28 points, six rebounds, four assists and four three-pointers in 36 minutes off the bench. Robinson, who backed up Jakob Poeltl, tallied 25 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two three-pointers in 32 minutes.

Under normal circumstances, these performances in Toronto (including Colin Castleton‘s 14 rebounds and three blocks) could be dismissed. However, with Poeltl playing 17 minutes and Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett unavailable on Wednesday, that isn’t the case. Rhoden, Lawson and Robinson certainly aren’t “must-add” players, but this is something to be mindful of while crafting lineups for the rest of Week 19 and the remaining playoff weeks. Toronto plays two more games this week and three during Week 20.

SF/PF Tari Eason (48%), Houston Rockets

Eason, who’s still rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo! leagues, remained in the starting lineup on Wednesday while Fred VanVleet’s return pushed Jabari Smith Jr. to the bench. Eason played 26 minutes in the Rockets’ win over Phoenix, accounting for 15 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and two three-pointers. The concern is Eason’s availability for back-to-backs, as he hasn’t reached the point where the Rockets will let him play both ends. He’ll likely sit out one of Houston’s final two games of Week 19 (Friday vs. Dallas, Saturday vs. Chicago), but Week 20 is a four-game week without a back-to-back.

SG/SF Caris LeVert (34%), Atlanta Hawks

LeVert continues to play well in Atlanta, most recently finishing Wednesday’s win over the Hornets with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and four three-pointers in 26 minutes off the bench. Over the past two weeks, he has been a fourth-round player in nine-cat formats and a fifth-round player in eight-cat. With Mouhamed Gueye remaining in the starting lineup but providing minimal production, LeVert has more room to make an impact with the Hawks than he did the Cavaliers.

PG Scoot Henderson (34%), Portland Trail Blazers

Henderson was excellent in the Blazers’ heartbreaking loss to the Knicks, shooting 10-of-16 from the field and finishing with 30 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and four three-pointers in 37 minutes. While Henderson’s fantasy value has remained low, the opportunities remain. The second-year guard has averaged 28.8 minutes per game over the past two weeks, with starter Anfernee Simons averaging 23.9. Simons only played 15 minutes after halftime in Wednesday’s overtime loss, checking in during the extra session after Toumani Camara fouled out.

PF/C Al Horford (30%), Boston Celtics

There was hope that Porzingis would return from his viral illness on Wednesday, but the Celtics’ center was ruled out. As a result, Horford remained in the starting lineup for Bostons’ loss to the Thunder. He finished with his fourth double-double of the season, accounting for 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal, two blocks and six three-pointers in 34 minutes. While the combination of decreased production and availability issues (back-to-backs) has limited Horford’s value, Wednesday was a reminder of what he can still do.

PG/SG Spencer Dinwiddie (23%), Dallas Mavericks

Dinwiddie had a good night in San Antonio, finishing the Mavericks’ loss to the Spurs with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and two three-pointers in 35 minutes. While Brandon Williams (19/3/6/2 with two three-pointers in 28 minutes) was more productive, his contract status is why Dinwiddie is the choice here. Currently on a two-way contract, Williams can only be active for seven more games this season. And with the Mavericks still having 15 games on their schedule, the front office will have a decision to make. Unless the team signs Williams to a standard deal before those seven games are up, Dinwiddie is a safer option than Williams, even if his fantasy upside is limited.

C Adem Bona (13%), Philadelphia 76ers

Andre Drummond (illness) being in the lineup did not negatively impact Bona, especially with Guerschon Yabusele sidelined. The rookie finished the 76ers’ loss to Toronto with 13 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocked shots in 23 minutes. Between Yabusele’s knee and Drummond’s age and experience, Bona should not lack opportunities for a team that appears to be all-in on improving its draft lottery odds (Philadelphia’s first-round pick is top-6 protected). The 76ers play two more games during Week 19 and four during Week 20.

PG/SG Luke Kennard (4%), Memphis Grizzlies

Wednesday was a night when coming off the bench did not prohibit Kennard from providing value. In 31 minutes, he tallied 30 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and seven three-pointers in the Grizzlies’ win over the Jazz. With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama out due to injuries, there’s room for someone to step up alongside Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Kennard answered the call against Utah, and he may be the player best equipped to do so moving forward.