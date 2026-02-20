Steven Kwan will get look in center field as Stephen Vogt reshuffles Guardians’ outfield

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Steven Kwan will get some time in center field during spring training for the Cleveland Guardians as manager Stephen Vogt assesses the best possible outfield combination.

Kwan is a four-time Gold Glove winner in left field. That is tied with Kenny Lofton for the most Gold Gloves in franchise history by an outfielder.

Vogt told reporters on Thursday that Kwan has expressed an interest in playing center at times. Kwan was primarily a center field in Cleveland’s minor-league system but has seen action there in only eight games over his five seasons in the majors.

Rookie Chase DeLauter, who made his big-league debut in last season’s AL Wild Card series against the Detroit Tigers, could see time in center and right. DeLauter dropped a high fly hit by Detroit’s Gleyber Torres during the first inning in his first game. Three innings later, he made a pinpoint throw to third base, where Zach McKinstry was tagged out by José Ramírez.

George Valera will likely play left field during Cactus League games.

Kwan, a two-time All-Star, and Ramírez were the lone consistent offensive threats on the Guardians last season as they repeated as AL Central Division champions.

“You’re going to see guys moving all over the field during spring, like we’ve done previous years,” Vogt said. “We’re trying to optimize for both our best defensive team, coupled with maximizing our potential for offense is what we’re looking for on any given day.”

Vogt added that it could be a couple weeks before he tries Kwan in center.