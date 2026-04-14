MLB Injury Report: Zack Wheeler nearing return, Brent Rooker sidelined with oblique strain

This week, Zack Wheeler is on the verge of his season debut with the Phillies. The Athletics lose Brent Rooker to an oblique strain. Jeremy Peña is sidelined with a hamstring strain. And we anxiously await updates on Nick Pivetta and Christian Yelich. Let’s break it all down and more from around the league in the latest MLB Injury Report.

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Jeremy Peña (hamstring)

Peña was pulled from Saturday’s game against the Mariners with what was described as right posterior knee tightness. After he was held out on Sunday for evaluation, the team placed him on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. There’s no timeline for a return, but in a best-case scenario, he could be back before the end of the month. It’s been a rough start for the 28-year-old shortstop. He missed a couple of weeks this spring recovering from a fractured ring finger. While he started the season on the active roster, he didn’t play in back-to-back games until April 3-4. With Peña out, Isaac Paredes steps in at third base, with Carlos Correa sliding over to shortstop.

Brent Rooker (oblique)

You knew it wasn’t going to be good when Rooker departed in the middle of an at-bat in the first inning against the Yankees on Thursday. The 31-year-old slugger was in clear discomfort from his side following a swing. The team called it “right flank discomfort” before a proper right oblique strain diagnosis that landed Rooker on the 10-day injured list. There’s been no word on the severity of the injury, but it would be a shock to see him back before the end of the month. Zack Gelof was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his place on the active roster, but it’s Carlos Cortes who should benefit from playing time in Rooker’s absence. Cortes has some batting average upside and sneaky pop, streamable in deeper leagues against right-handed pitching, especially when the A’s are at home.

Brent Rooker left today's game after appearing to injure himself on this swing pic.twitter.com/SqQxypVZMc — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 9, 2026

Nick Pivetta (elbow)

Pivetta exited Sunday’s start against the Rockies after three scoreless innings with right elbow stiffness. Anything elbow-related has the potential for an extended absence, but more news on the status of the 33-year-old right-hander should be known on Tuesday. Pivetta was bouncing back well from his six-run outing in his first start, giving up two runs over his next 13 innings. We’ll be on the lookout for an update on Tuesday.

Adley Rutschman (ankle)

Ryan Mountcastle (toe)

Rutschman was scratched from Saturday’s lineup against the Giants with ankle soreness and placed on the 10-day injured list with ankle inflammation. An MRI revealed no structural damage, so there’s a great chance we see Rutschman return either when first eligible or shortly after. Samuel Basallo steps in as the primary backstop, opening more DH duties for Dylan Beavers, who has started each of the last two games as designated hitter. Rutschman’s absence might’ve opened some playing time for Mountcastle, but he suffered a broken toe on his left foot on Saturday and is set to miss extended time on the 60-day injured list. The team acquired Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Monday from the Reds. He’ll likely join the Orioles in the coming days. The 26-year-old flashed some big power potential in 2023, hitting 13 homers in only 63 games, but has struggled to find playing time over the last two seasons. It’s a low-cost upside acquisition for the Orioles.

Christian Yelich (hamstring)

Yelich exited in the fifth inning on Sunday against the Nationals with left hamstring tightness. Manager Pat Murphy said after the game that there would likely be further bad news regarding the 34-year-old veteran. It’s another big blow to a Brewers lineup that is already missing Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn, both sidelined with a fractured hand. Chourio’s latest imaging showed signs of healing, but he’s not been cleared to hit. A stint on the injured list for Yelich would likely bring Jeferson Quero back from Triple-A Nashville, though he offers very little fantasy appeal.

George Springer (toe)

Springer suffered a fractured left big toe after fouling a ball off his foot on Saturday against the Twins. Manager John Schneider said Sunday that Springer could just miss the minimum time as he recovers. So, look for him to return before the end of the month. Meanwhile, the team recalled Eloy Jiménez from Triple-A Buffalo to take Springer’s spot on the active roster. Jiménez started at designated hitter, batting seventh against Minnesota on Sunday. The 29-year-old slugger comes with some pedigree as a former top prospect, but has struggled to stay healthy over the course of his career, now seven years removed from his 31-homer rookie campaign.

Spencer Strider (oblique)

Strider, rehabbing from an oblique strain, threw three innings against live hitters during a batting practice session on Saturday and reportedly reached 95 mph on the radar gun. The next step would be a rehab assignment starting later this week. Strider will need to get fully ramped up before joining the Braves, likely sometime in early May. The velocity would be right in line with where he was last season, but still much lower than the 97 mph he averaged at his best. Despite prospects Didier Fuentes and J.R. Ritchie pitching well in Triple-A, the team doesn’t seem rushed to bring them up, instead opting for a four-man rotation for at least the next week.

Joe Boyle (elbow)

Ryan Pepiot (hip)

Boyle was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 10, with a right elbow strain. He’ll be shut down from throwing for the next week. While manager Kevin Cash reported Saturday that the MRI came back negative, emphasizing that they caught the injury early, elbow issues are always concerning. He had pitched well in his first two starts before giving up five runs in a loss to the Cubs last Wednesday, but his spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy with Ryan Pepiot working his way back from right hip inflammation. Pepiot threw a bullpen session on Sunday and could be headed for a rehab assignment soon. A couple of rehab starts could put him in line for a return by the end of the month.

MLB Power Rankings: Yankees tumble after rough week, the Padres are streaking This week, the Yankees and Brewers are headed in the wrong direction while the Padres, Pirates, and Athletics continue to climb.

Tatsuya Imai (arm)

Imai couldn’t make it out of the first inning as he walked four and surrendered three runs against the Mariners in Seattle on Friday. He returned to Houston to be evaluated for a tired arm and ultimately landed on the 15-day injured list with right arm fatigue. It’s a curious diagnosis, just a couple of weeks into the season. The Astros are quickly running out of healthy pitchers after losing Hunter Brown (shoulder) and Cristian Javier (shoulder) to the injured list. There’s no timetable for a return for Imai. You have to imagine Spencer Arrighetti gets the call soon. The 26-year-old right-hander has posted a 1.26 ERA with a 20/6 K/BB ratio over 14 1/3 innings with Triple-A Sugar Land. He should be added and stashed in all fantasy leagues.

Gabriel Moreno (back)

Moreno left Friday’s game against the Phillies with tightness in his lower left back. He’s sat out the following three contests, with manager Torey Lovullo stating he was likely to land on the injured list. Adrian Del Castillo has started two of the three games with Moreno out. Del Castillo has a bit of power upside, but only warrants consideration in deep two-catcher formats if he ends up seeing extended time behind the plate. Moreno’s status will be worth watching on Tuesday.

Royce Lewis (knee)

Lewis apparently injured his right knee during his final at-bat against the Tigers on Thursday. The team placed him on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain. There’s no timetable for a return. The 26-year-old third baseman is no stranger to the injured list. Hamstring injuries limited him to 106 games last season, and he totaled just 82 in 2024. Tristan Gray and Ryan Kreidler have worked in a platoon at the hot corner, with Gray in the lineup against right-handed pitching. Though neither appears to offer much fantasy juice.

Wyatt Langford (quad)

Langford has been held out of the lineup for the last several days since departing Friday’s contest against the Dodgers with right quad tightness. He told reporters he was dealing with a small strain, but has continued to work out before games with the expectation he’ll avoid the injured list and return to the Rangers lineup during their four-game series in Sacramento against the A’s.

Jackson Holliday (hand)

Holliday has been on a rehab assignment as he makes his way back from a hamate fracture. Orioles Manager Craig Albernaz told reporters Holliday won’t be activated this week. The 22-year-old second baseman has 46 plate appearances in Triple-A, hitting .167/.239/.214 with one steal. He’ll get another week to get going in the minors before a potential return next week. Jeremiah Jackson has filled in nicely at second base, hitting .318/.326/.545 with three homers and 11 RBI over 46 plate appearances. He’s worth a look even when Holliday returns, as he’s capable of playing third base and outfield.

Zack Wheeler (shoulder)

Wheeler will take the mound for Double-A Reading on Tuesday for his fourth rehab start as he makes his way back from thoracic outlet surgery. He’s expected to throw 80-85 pitches. He’s then scheduled for what should be a final rehab outing on Sunday in Reading, putting him in line for a return to the Phillies rotation next week, lining up for a start against the Braves in Atlanta. The 35-year-old right-hander has struggled to maintain velocity in his first few outings, something that will warrant monitoring in these final rehab appearances.

