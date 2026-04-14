Blue Jays move Bieber to 60-day injured list after getting Sosa in trade with White Sox

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday when Toronto acquired infielder Lenyn Sosa in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Jordan Rich and future considerations.

The move means Bieber won’t be eligible to come off the IL until May 21. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list March 22 with elbow inflammation.

Toronto acquired Bieber from Cleveland at last year’s trade deadline. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner went 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA in seven regular-season starts for the Blue Jays after coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Bieber then went 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five postseason games as AL champion Toronto advanced to Game 7 of the World Series. He exercised his $16 million player option in the offseason to remain with the Blue Jays rather than explore free agency.

His move to the 60-day IL clears a roster spot for the 26-year-old Sosa, who batted .212 with three RBIs in 12 games for the White Sox this season.

Sosa hit .264 with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs over 140 games in 2025.

Rich has yet to make his professional debut after being selected by the Blue Jays in the 17th round of the 2025 amateur draft.

