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LSU’s Kim Mulkey signs former Iowa State point guard Jada Williams out of transfer portal

  
Published April 13, 2026 11:40 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. — All-Big 12 point guard Jada Williams, who was among nine Iowa State players to enter the transfer portal, will play next season at LSU.

Coach Kim Mulkey on Monday announced the addition of Williams, who averaged 15.3 points and led the Big 12 with 7.7 assists per game in her only season at Iowa State after two years at Arizona.

“Jada is a veteran point guard who is more than ready to run the show here in Baton Rouge,” Mulkey said. “She has the ability to create opportunities for teammates but also score at all three levels. Jada plays with an infectious energy that Tiger fans will love.”

Williams ranks among the top earners for name, image and likeness in women’s college basketball and is one the most popular on social media platforms. She has nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram, more than 500,000 on TikTok and almost 18,000 on X (Twitter).