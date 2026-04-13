Diamondbacks vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 13

The Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7) look to continue their successful East Coast road trip when they take the field tonight against the Baltimore Orioles (8-7) at Camden Yards. The Diamondbacks have won five in a row after sweeping the Phillies over the weekend and are now 5-1 on this none-game trip. The O’s have also won five of their last six including two of three over the weekend against the Giants.

The pitching matchup features a battle between Arizona’s right-hander Ryne Nelson (1-1, 4.20 ERA) and Baltimore’s left-hander Trevor Rogers (2-0, 1.89 ERA). Offensively, the Orioles are looking for continued production from Gunnar Henderson, who is tied for second in baseball with six home runs, and catcher Samuel Basallo, who delivered a key two-run homer Sunday. Basallo will be behind the plate again tonight as the O’s Adley Rutschman remains out injured. The Diamondbacks bring a potent offense to Baltimore led by Corbin Carroll’s .327 average. Carroll is 9-21 over his last five games.

Baltimore sits tied atop the American League East with the Rays and the Yankees while the Diamondbacks sit third in the National League West, 2.5 games behind the Dodgers.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Diamondbacks vs. Orioles

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, DBacks.TV, MASN

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The Latest Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+109), Orioles (-131)

Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-194), Orioles -1.5 (+159)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Diamondbacks vs. Orioles

Pitching matchup for April 13:

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson

Season Totals: 15.0 IP, 1-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 12K, 6 BB

Ryne Nelson Season Totals: 15.0 IP, 1-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 12K, 6 BB Orioles: Trevor Rogers

Season Totals: 19.0 IP, 3-0, 1.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 14K, 5 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Diamondbacks vs. Orioles

Gunnar Henderson has hit in 6 straight games (7-25) and in 8 of last 9 (11-33)

has hit in 6 straight games (7-25) and in 8 of last 9 (11-33) Pete Alonso was 2-4 Sunday but is just 5-39 in April (.128)

was 2-4 Sunday but is just 5-39 in April (.128) Ketel Marte is 2-8 in his last 3 games with 3 RBIs

is 2-8 in his last 3 games with 3 RBIs Nolan Arenado is 1 for his last 15

is 1 for his last 15 Geraldo Perdomo is 3-32 (.094) in April



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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Diamondbacks vs. Orioles

The Diamondbacks are an MLB-best 13-3 on the Run Line this season

The Orioles are 6-9 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 9 times in the Diamondbacks’ 16 games this season (9-6-1)

The OVER has cashed 8 times in Baltimore’s 15 games (8-7)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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Expert picks & predictions: Diamondbacks vs. Orioles

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Orioles:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Baltimore on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Orioles on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.5.

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