Marlins vs Nationals Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 1

Miami (26-34) and Washington (31-29) meet for the second series this season as the Marlins won the first series, 2-1. The three-game series will be at Nationals Park and the final stretch of a nine-game road stand for Miami.

The Marlins enter on a season-long five-game losing streak. Miami has been outscored 35-11 in that span and scored one run in four out of five games. Miami is hitting .222 in those five games (22nd), while the pitching staff has a whopping 7.19 ERA (27th).

Washington has won two straight and six of the previous eight to stay afloat and over .500. The Nationals’ pitching rotation has a 3.36 ERA over the last 13 games (8th), while the offense has the third-most home runs (20) in that stretch.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Nationals



Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Time: 6:45 PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Marlins at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Washington Nationals (-144), Miami Marlins (+119)

Spread: Nationals -1.5 (+141), Marlins +1.5 (-171)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Nationals



Monday’s pitching matchup (June 1): Cade Cavalli Meyer vs. Sandy Alcantara



Nationals: Cade Cavalli

2026 stats: 59.2 IP, 3-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 68 Ks, 21 BB



Marlins: Sandy Alcantara

2026 Stats: 75.1 IP, 3-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 52 Ks, 21 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Nationals’ CJ Abrams is hitting .294 with 63 hits and 116 total bases over 214 at-bats

is hitting .294 with 63 hits and 116 total bases over 214 at-bats The Nationals’ Nasim Nunez is hitting .189 with 32 hits and 42 strikeouts over 169 at-bats

is hitting .189 with 32 hits and 42 strikeouts over 169 at-bats The Marlins’ Otto Lopez is hitting .326 with 75 hits and 105 total bases over 230 at-bats

is hitting .326 with 75 hits and 105 total bases over 230 at-bats The Marlins’ Kyle Stowers is hitting .221 with 30 hits and 44 strikeouts over 136 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Nationals



The Mets are 24-35 ATS, ranking fifth-worst

The Marlins are 26-34 ATS, ranking eight-worst

The Mets are 29-25-5 to the Under, ranking ninth-best

The Marlins are 36-21-3 to the Over, ranking second-best

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Nationals

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Marlins and the Nationals:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Nationals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Nationals at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 8.0

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