 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Fever open Commissioner’s Cup defense as Caitlin Clark tries to end a 2-game shooting slump
Alex Bowman
Battling vertigo, NASCAR driver Alex Bowman says ‘I’m as close to 100% as I’m going to get’
Cristopher Sánchez
Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez closes in on Orel Hershiser’s MLB record with 44 2/3 straight shutout innings

Top Clips

nbc_pft_darttrumpv2_260601.jpg
Unpacking Dart’s response to scrutiny over Trump
nbc_pft_harbughresponsev2_260601.jpg
Harbaugh: Dart-Carter interaction ‘made us better’
nbc_roto_bluejaysplayoffs_260601.jpg
Analyzing Blue Jays’ odds to make the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Fever open Commissioner’s Cup defense as Caitlin Clark tries to end a 2-game shooting slump
Alex Bowman
Battling vertigo, NASCAR driver Alex Bowman says ‘I’m as close to 100% as I’m going to get’
Cristopher Sánchez
Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez closes in on Orel Hershiser’s MLB record with 44 2/3 straight shutout innings

Top Clips

nbc_pft_darttrumpv2_260601.jpg
Unpacking Dart’s response to scrutiny over Trump
nbc_pft_harbughresponsev2_260601.jpg
Harbaugh: Dart-Carter interaction ‘made us better’
nbc_roto_bluejaysplayoffs_260601.jpg
Analyzing Blue Jays’ odds to make the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Reds place Elly De La Cruz on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain

  
Published June 1, 2026 02:06 PM
Pujols: 2026 Cardinals are 'for real'
May 31, 2026 10:32 PM
Jason Benetti, Albert Pujols and Jim Deshaies unpack implications from the Cardinals' 5-1 win over the Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball, where St. Louis displayed its "youthful joy" as it earned a critical series win.

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

De La Cruz left a 6-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves with right hamstring tightness after singling to right center in the fifth inning.

He underwent an MRI.

With the Reds leading 3-2, De La Cruz sent a ball into the gap against Braves starter Spencer Strider. The contact normally would have gone for a double, but De La Cruz grimaced as he reached first base and stopped. He walked off the field on his own after meeting briefly with training staff.

De La Cruz has appeared in 276 consecutive games, the sixth-longest streak for a Reds player in the expansion era (since 1961). His streak began on July 30, 2024. He’s batting .280 with 12 home runs this season.

The Reds also recalled infielder Edwin Arroyo from Triple-A Louisville, selected left-hander Brandon Leibrandt from Triple-A and designated for assignment right-hander Yunior Marte.

The 22-year-old Arroyo is batting .323 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs with a .945 OPS in 53 games.