Red Sox vs. Twins prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 13

The Boston Red Sox (6-9) kick off a series against the Minnesota Twins (9-7) at Target Field tonight. Boston will send left-hander Garrett Crochet (2-1, 3.12 ERA) to the hill for his fourth start of the season while the Twins will counter with right-hander Bailey Ober (1-0, 5.27 ERA).

The Red Sox appear to have finally found their offensive rhythm, having scored 16 runs over the past couple of games. Yesterday, they smacked the Cardinals, 9-3. The highlights include four-hit games from both Trevor Story and Willson Contreras. In addition, Brayan Bello went 6.2 innings allowing two runs on six hits to earn his first win of the season. With two straight wins, Boston is now within two games of first in the American League East.

The Twins are one of the early season surprises in baseball. They sit tied atop the American League Central with the Guardians. Minnesota has now won six of their last seven games and secured another series win yesterday with a dominant 8-2 victory over the Blue Jays in Toronto yesterday. Tristan Gray cracked his second home run of the season and Taj Bradley secured his third win of the season allowing just one run over five innings.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Twins

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NESN, Twins.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Red Sox vs. Twins

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-171), Twins (+141)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+109), Twins +1.5 (-131)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Red Sox vs. Twins

Pitching matchup for April 13:

Red Sox: Garrett Crochet

Season Totals: 17.1 IP, 2-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 22K, 4 BB

Garrett Crochet Season Totals: 17.1 IP, 2-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 22K, 4 BB Twins: Bailey Ober

Season Totals: 13.2 IP, 1-0, 5.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 7K, 4 BB



Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Red Sox vs. Twins

Luke Keaschall was 3-11 over the weekend against Minnesota

was 3-11 over the weekend against Minnesota Josh Bell is 1-10 over his last 3 games

is 1-10 over his last 3 games Matt Wallner has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games and 9 of 11 games this month

has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games and 9 of 11 games this month Roman Anthony is just 1 for his last 16

is just 1 for his last 16 Willson Contreras was 6-9 with 6 RBIs over the weekend

was 6-9 with 6 RBIs over the weekend Jarren Duran was 3-9 with 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored the past 2 games

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Red Sox vs. Twins

The Twins are 10-6 on the Run Line this season

The Red Sox are 5-10 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 8 times in the Twins’ 16 games this season (8-7-1)

The OVER has cashed 8 times in Boston’s 15 games (8-7)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Red Sox vs. Twins

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Red Sox and the Twins:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 7.5.

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