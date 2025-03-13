 Skip navigation
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Big Ten Tournament - Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Ohio State vs Iowa
Harding hits late 3 to help Iowa pull away and beat Ohio State 77-70 in a Big Ten Tournament opener
nbc_cbb_butvsprovhls_250312.jpg
Brooks scores 25 as Butler knocks off Providence 75-69 in Big East Conference Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_kyleneptuneintv_250312.jpg
Neptune praises Villanova’s fight to finish
nbc_golf_lf_tostiace_250312.jpg
Tosti makes good on his ace on 17th promise
nbc_golf_puttingcontest_250312.jpg
Live From’s TPC Sawgrass 17th hole putting contest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Benson scores 18 off the bench, DePaul knocks off Georgetown 71-67 in Big East Tournament

  
Published March 12, 2025 10:55 PM

NEW YORK — NJ Benson helped lead DePaul over Georgetown on Wednesday night with 18 points off of the bench in a 71-67 win in the Big East Tournament.

DePaul (14-18) will play No. 2 seed Creighton in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Benson shot 7 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker scored 16 points while going 5 of 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and added six assists. CJ Gunn shot 3 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Micah Peavy led the way for the Hoyas (17-15) with 26 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Drew Fielder added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and Curtis Williams also put up 11 points.

Gunn scored 10 points in the first half and DePaul went into halftime trailing 40-38. DePaul went on a 7-0 second-half run to take the lead at 55-51. Benson scored 13 second-half points.
Holtmann: DePaul won't ever give in to adversity
Chris Holtmann talks about the resilience of his DePaul team, and NJ Benson talks about the rewarding experience of winning at the Big East Tournament after deciding to return.