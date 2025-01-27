Islanders acquire defenseman Scott Perunovich in a trade with the Blues

ST. LOUIS — The New York Islanders made another addition to their blue line, acquiring defenseman Scott Perunovich from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

The trade announced by the teams comes on the heels of the Islanders signing Tony DeAngelo to a contract for the rest of the season. DeAngelo made his debut after signing for a prorated $775,000 and clearing waivers.

New York has won four in a row after losing 27 of its first 44 games and is in seventh place in the eight-team Metropolitan Division.

The 26-year-old Perunovich has been in and out of the lineup in his second full season in the league and has six points in the 24 games he has played. He has 33 points and skated an average of just under 15 minutes over 104 regular-season and playoff games with the Blues, who are just outside a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Hibbing, Minnesota, native is making $1.15 million and is set to be a restricted free agent this summer.