SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Mitchell Oldenburg Joey Savatgy on finish jump.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Aaron Plessinger wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Blake Snell
Dodgers place 2-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell on injured list
The Masters - Round One
Weather forecast for 2025 Masters Tournament week: Starts with heavy rain and ends with ‘plenty of sunshine’

nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
nbc_pl_brunointv_250406.jpg
Man United lacked ‘killer instinct’ v. Man City

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Masters Tournament 2025: Player interview schedule at Augusta National

  
Published April 6, 2025 02:33 PM
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
April 6, 2025 12:42 PM
Scottie Scheffler talks to Cara Banks about his food choices for the Masters Club dinner and breaks down his mindset as he looks to win the Masters yet again in 2025.

The 89th Masters Tournament will begin Thursday, April 10, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Before honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson commence the proceedings, a handful of notable players will make their ways through the Press Building.

Here’s a look at the early-week interview schedule (all times EDT):

Monday, April 7

  • 2 p.m.: Fred Ridley, Augusta National Golf Club chairman
  • 3 p.m.: Xander Schauffele
  • 3:30 p.m.: Justin Hastings, Hiroshi Tai
  • 4 p.m.: Bernhard Langer

Tuesday, April 8

  • 9:30 a.m.: Rory McIlroy
  • 10 a.m.: Jon Rahm
  • 10:30 a.m.: Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 11 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg
  • 11:30 a.m.: Viktor Hovland
  • 2 p.m.: Collin Morikawa
  • 2:30 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau
  • 3 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler

Wednesday, April 9

  • 11 a.m.: Fred Ridley, Augusta National Golf Club chairman