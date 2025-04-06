Masters Tournament 2025: Player interview schedule at Augusta National
Published April 6, 2025 02:33 PM
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
Scottie Scheffler talks to Cara Banks about his food choices for the Masters Club dinner and breaks down his mindset as he looks to win the Masters yet again in 2025.
The 89th Masters Tournament will begin Thursday, April 10, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Before honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson commence the proceedings, a handful of notable players will make their ways through the Press Building.
Here’s a look at the early-week interview schedule (all times EDT):
Monday, April 7
- 2 p.m.: Fred Ridley, Augusta National Golf Club chairman
- 3 p.m.: Xander Schauffele
- 3:30 p.m.: Justin Hastings, Hiroshi Tai
- 4 p.m.: Bernhard Langer
Tuesday, April 8
- 9:30 a.m.: Rory McIlroy
- 10 a.m.: Jon Rahm
- 10:30 a.m.: Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard
- 11 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg
- 11:30 a.m.: Viktor Hovland
- 2 p.m.: Collin Morikawa
- 2:30 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau
- 3 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler
Wednesday, April 9
- 11 a.m.: Fred Ridley, Augusta National Golf Club chairman