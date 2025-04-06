Masters Tournament 2025: Player interview schedule at Augusta National

The 89th Masters Tournament will begin Thursday, April 10, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Before honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson commence the proceedings, a handful of notable players will make their ways through the Press Building.

Here’s a look at the early-week interview schedule (all times EDT):

Monday, April 7

2 p.m.: Fred Ridley, Augusta National Golf Club chairman

3 p.m.: Xander Schauffele

3:30 p.m.: Justin Hastings, Hiroshi Tai

4 p.m.: Bernhard Langer

Tuesday, April 8

9:30 a.m.: Rory McIlroy

10 a.m.: Jon Rahm

10:30 a.m.: Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard

11 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg

11:30 a.m.: Viktor Hovland

2 p.m.: Collin Morikawa

2:30 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau

3 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler

Wednesday, April 9