Top News

SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Mitchell Oldenburg Joey Savatgy on finish jump.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Aaron Plessinger wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Masters - Preview Day Two
Masters Tournament 2025: Player interview schedule at Augusta National
The Masters - Round One
Weather forecast for 2025 Masters Tournament week: Starts with heavy rain and ends with ‘plenty of sunshine’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
nbc_pl_brunointv_250406.jpg
Man United lacked ‘killer instinct’ v. Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dodgers place 2-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell on injured list

  
Published April 6, 2025 02:34 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

Snell went 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA in his first two starts for the Dodgers this season.

The World Series champion Dodgers signed the left-handed Snell to a $182 million, five-year contract in the offseason. He won Cy Young Awards in 2018 with Tampa Bay and in 2023 with San Diego.

The Dodgers recalled right-handed pitcher Matt Sauer from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday to take Snell’s spot on the roster ahead of their game against Philadelphia.

Mentions
Associated Press