Top News

How things stand with top safeties in the Rivals250
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Florida Spotlight: Five quarterbacks on the rise
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Kristian Campbell agrees to $60 million, 8-year deal with Red Sox, less than a week after debut

Top Clips

Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield
Slot: Moyes has brought Everton ‘back to life’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Ovechkin scores his 892nd career goal. He needs 2 to tie Gretzky and 3 to break the NHL record

  
Published April 2, 2025 10:52 PM
RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Ovechkin moved three goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record after scoring the 892nd of his career in the Washington Capitals’ game at the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Ovechkin beat Frederik Andersen on a 5-on-3 power-play with 34.5 seconds left in the second period. He now has 10 goals in 13 career games against Andersen, 53 overall in the 92 games he has faced Carolina and 32 in 46 games in Raleigh, which is the most of any visiting player.

Commissioner Gary Bettman, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis and Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya, were in attendance for No. 892, sitting together in a suite.

The 39-year-old Russian has 39 goals this season and is one way from reaching 40 for a 14th time - also the most in league history - despite missing 16 games because of a broken left fibula.

The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals have seven more games left this season. Ovechkin is on pace to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894, which long seemed unapproachable, before the playoffs begin.

Because it is only a regular-season record, Ovechkin’s pursuit would need to continue in October if he does not score two or more the rest of the way this month.