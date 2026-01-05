 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Oui-Play Paris-Duke at Baylor
Taina Mair, Toby Fournier lead Duke women to 82-68 win over No. 18 Notre Dame
NCAA Womens Basketball: Baylor at Texas
Lee scores 17, makes clutch play to help No. 2 Texas survive No. 15 Mississippi 67-64
Tennis: US Open
Novak Djokovic cuts ties with the PTPA players’ association he co-founded

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvsbkn_mpjhl_260104.jpg
HLs: Nets stun Nuggets in Porter Jr. revenge game
nbc_cbb_villquette_260104.jpg
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
nbc_nfl_garretint_260104.jpg
Garrett praises teammates after sack record

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Oui-Play Paris-Duke at Baylor
Taina Mair, Toby Fournier lead Duke women to 82-68 win over No. 18 Notre Dame
NCAA Womens Basketball: Baylor at Texas
Lee scores 17, makes clutch play to help No. 2 Texas survive No. 15 Mississippi 67-64
Tennis: US Open
Novak Djokovic cuts ties with the PTPA players’ association he co-founded

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvsbkn_mpjhl_260104.jpg
HLs: Nets stun Nuggets in Porter Jr. revenge game
nbc_cbb_villquette_260104.jpg
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
nbc_nfl_garretint_260104.jpg
Garrett praises teammates after sack record

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Sharks sign Alexander Wennberg to a three-year, $18 million contract extension

  
Published January 4, 2026 07:12 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks signed forward Alexander Wennberg to a three-year, $18 million contract extension on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Wennberg was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season before reaching the deal to stay in San Jose.

Wennberg has seven goals and 19 assists this season and was picked to be part of Sweden’s team at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Wennberg has 108 goals and 288 assists in 830 career games with San Jose, the New York Rangers, Seattle, Florida and Columbus. He signed as a free agent with the Sharks before last season.