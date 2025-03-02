 Skip navigation
Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin scores empty-net goal in 7-4 victory over Predators

  
Published March 2, 2025 10:30 AM

NEW YORK — New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin was credited with his first career goal when Nashville Predators forward Steven Stamkos sent a pass into his own net in the final seconds of New York’s 7-4 victory on Saturday.

Brock Nelson had two goals and an assist for the Islanders in their second straight win. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Kyle Palmieri, Bo Horvat and Casey Cizikas also scored, and Adam Boqvist and Simon Holmstrom each had two assists.

Sorokin stopped 23 shots. He made a save right before Stamkos’ errant pass went into Nashville’s empty net with 12 seconds left.

Cole Smith had two goals for the Predators in their third loss in four games. Marc Del Gaizo and Colton Sissons also scored, and Juuse Saros stopped 30 shots.

Nelson’s short-handed goal gave New York a 4-1 lead 2:38 into the second period. He added his 19th goal at 16:21.