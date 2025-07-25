Hurricanes’ Jackson Blake signs 8-year, $45 million contract extension

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake signed an eight-year, $45 million contract extension that will begin with the 2026-27 season.

The 21-year-old Blake, the son of former NHL forward Jason Blake, had 17 goals and 17 assists in 80 regular-season games last season and added three goals and three assists in 15 playoff games.

“Jackson had an outstanding rookie season, and we think he is just scratching the surface of the player he can be,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said in a team statement. “His tenaciousness on the puck and competitiveness match our team’s culture and we’re excited about his future with our club.”

The 5-foot-11 right wing was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fourth round in 2021. He played two seasons at the University of North Dakota.