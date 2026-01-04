 Skip navigation
Baylor v TCU
Onetime NBA draft pick James Nnaji of Baylor gets frequent boos in college debut at TCU
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Arkansas
Acuff scores 29 points to lead No. 18 Arkansas to a 86-75 win over No. 19 Tennessee
nbc_cbb_arizonautah_260103.jpg
No. 1 Arizona cruises past Utah 97-78 to remain undefeated

Highlights: Stirtz, Iowa beat UCLA
Highlights: Stirtz, Iowa beat UCLA
Naz_and_ant_raw_260103.jpg
HLs: Reid, Edwards lead T-wolves to win in Miami
HLs: George Mason wins slugfest vs. URI
HLs: George Mason wins slugfest vs. URI

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Auston Matthews passes Sundin, sets Maple Leafs’ franchise record with 421st career goal

  
Published January 3, 2026 09:37 PM
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs

Jan 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) pursues the play against the Winnipeg Jets in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews scored twice in the second period against the New York Islanders on Saturday night to pass Mats Sundin and set the franchise record for career goals with 421.

His first goal tied Sundin at 420 when Matthews entered the offensive zone past Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield, shifted the puck from his backhand to his forehand and slid it past goaltender David Rittich at 9:30 of the second period. It tied the score 1-1

Just 7:49 later, Matthews broke the record with his second of the game to put Toronto ahead, burying a cross-ice feed from Bobby McMann on a one-timer.

It gave Matthews his second consecutive multi-goal game after he had a hat trick on Friday night in the Maple Leafs’ 6-5 win against Winnipeg. He now has six goals and 10 points in four games since the NHL’s Christmas break. He sat out Toronto’s 4-0 win against New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Matthews, in his second season as Maple Leafs captain after succeeding teammate John Tavares, is fourth all time in franchise points with 760, trailing Sundin (987), Darryl Sittler (916) and Dave Keon (858).

Sundin, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012, scored 420 goals in 981 games with the Maple Leafs. Matthews, named to Team USA for the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina next month, topped his mark in his 664th game.