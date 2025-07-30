 Skip navigation
Buffalo Sabres home arena to remain KeyBank Center after reaching 10-year naming rights extension

  
Published July 30, 2025 05:56 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres’ home arena will continue being called the KeyBank Center after the two sides announced a 10-year naming rights extension on Wednesday.

The new deal will kick in next year and run through 2035-36. The Cleveland-based bank has a large regional presence in Buffalo, and took over the downtown arena’s naming rights after acquiring First Niagara Bank in 2016. As part of the extension, the bank’s name will be featured on the Sabres’ helmets for away games starting this season.

The arena is undergoing a series of long-needed renovations since first opening in 1996. Last year, the Sabres replaced the roof and installed a new video scoreboard over center ice. The next series of renovations are expected to address upgrading the seats and fan amenities.

The Sabres’ control the building, which is also home to the three-time defending National Lacrosse League champion Bandits, and have placed an emphasis on adding more events since Pete Guelli took over as the team’s chief operating officer last year.

In November, the arena will host one of Paul McCartney’s 20 North American tour stops, as well as host a pre-Olympic U.S. vs. Canada women’s hockey Rivalry Series game.

The Sabres, meanwhile, have been struggling on the ice with the team in the midst of an NHL-record 14-season playoff drought.