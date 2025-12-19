Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin has ACL surgery, recovery to be reevaluated after Olympic break

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Oklahoman
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 19 bowl games
Beau Pribula
Missouri QB Beau Pribula enters transfer portal again, freshman Matt Zollers to start in Gator Bowl
NBA: Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Stephon Castle spurring the offense in San Antonio

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_thursdayrecap_251219.jpg
GSW moving in wrong direction after loss to PHX
nbc_roto_bestbet_251219.jpg
Target Rivers’ INTs, Titans spread in NFL Week 16
nbc_roto_nba_champ_251219.jpg
Nuggets have the best chance to defeat Thunder

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Oklahoman
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 19 bowl games
Beau Pribula
Missouri QB Beau Pribula enters transfer portal again, freshman Matt Zollers to start in Gator Bowl
NBA: Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Stephon Castle spurring the offense in San Antonio

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_thursdayrecap_251219.jpg
GSW moving in wrong direction after loss to PHX
nbc_roto_bestbet_251219.jpg
Target Rivers’ INTs, Titans spread in NFL Week 16
nbc_roto_nba_champ_251219.jpg
Nuggets have the best chance to defeat Thunder

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin has ACL surgery, recovery to be reevaluated after Olympic break

  
Published December 19, 2025 12:55 PM
Tyler Seguin

Dec 2, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) helped off the ice by Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) in the game against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Dennis Schneidler/Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

DALLAS — Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin underwent surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee, and the club said in a statement the six-time All-Star’s timeframe for recovery would be reevaluated after the Olympic break.

The surgery was performed in Dallas by Dr. Dan Cooper, who also repaired the ACL of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The 33-year-old Seguin got tangled up with Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov in the first period of their game on Dec. 2. He went down in pain, could not skate and needed help from multiple teammates and an athletic trainer to get off the ice, and then more assistance to get down the tunnel to the visiting locker room area at Madison Square Garden.

Seguin missed the majority of last season after undergoing hip surgery. He returned for the finale and the Stars’ playoff run to the Western Conference final. He has been with Dallas since joining in a trade from Boston in 2013.