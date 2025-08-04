Winners, losers from Iowa NASCAR Cup race won by William Byron
NEWTON, Iowa — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Iowa Speedway.
WINNERS
William Byron — After running out of fuel at Michigan and Indianapolis this summer and losing top-five finishes, Byron stretched his fuel — with the help of cautions — to win at Iowa Speedway. It’s his first victory since the Daytona 500. Byron led a race-high 141 laps. He retook the points lead from teammate Chase Elliott. Byron leads Elliott by 18 points with three races left in the regular season.
Chase Briscoe — His second-place finish is the third time in the last four races he’s been a runner-up. Briscoe has placed first or second in four of the last seven races.
Brad Keselowski — It wasn’t the win he needed to make the playoffs, but his third-place finish was his seventh top-10 finish in the last 11 races. He had no top-10 results in the season’s first 12 races. Sunday’s result came after he started a season-best fifth. He scored a race-high 55 points after winning both stages and posting the fastest lap of the race.
Ryan Blaney — Last year’s Iowa winner finished fourth and scored 49 points, second only to Brad Keselowski’s total.
Ryan Preece — He followed his fourth-place finish at Indianapolis by placing fifth at Iowa. He gained 19 points on Chris Buescher and trails his RFK Racing teammate by 23 points for the final playoff spot with three races left in the regular season.
Bubba Wallace — With fresher tires, Wallace gained seven spots in the final 17 laps to place sixth. That gives him three consecutive top-10 finishes, which includes his Indianapolis win. This is his longest top-10 streak of the season.
LOSERS
Kyle Larson — He finished 28th — his worst finish on an oval since placing 37th in the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend. Larson expressed frustration on the team’s radio with contract from fellow competitors in the race. He entered the race 15 points from the points leader. He’s now 45 points back.
Chris Buescher — His 22nd-place finish tied for his worst finish in the last 13 races. He continues to hold the final playoff spot but saw his advantage on RFK Racing teammate Ryan Preece shrink to 23 points.
Noah Gragson — He finished 29th, marking the fifth consecutive race he’s placed 29th or worse.