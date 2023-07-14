For Mike Matheson, the trade to Montreal is an opportunity for him to play for his childhood team.

Matheson’s return to Montreal will put him close to his parents, Rod and Marg, and the old backyard ring where he learned to skate. Any time a player is traded, there’s going to be an adjustment period, but for Matheson his Montreal roots should make things a little easier. It’s also an opportunity for him to fulfill a childhood dream. “Any trade is basically having a hand grenade thrown into your life,” Rod said in regards to his son’s reaction to the news. “In a period of six weeks, Mike and Emily will sell a house, buy a house, they’ll move and they’ll attend a couple of weddings thrown into the interim. It’s an Action Jackson six weeks and that’s the first thing that hits you. But given some time, he’s saying: ‘I’m going to play for my dream team. This is the team I grew up watching.’ You can’t be sitting in the nosebleeds at the Bell Centre (as a kid) and be thinking you’ll be on that team one day. So to have it happen is quite surreal for all of us. He’s not the most emotional guy, so the excitement doesn’t sort of flow over. But you can see it in him and tell when he’s excited.”



