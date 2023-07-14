 Skip navigation
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
Capitals acquire Edmundson and Stars trade Miller to the Devils on 1st day of NHL free agency
ARLINGTON, Va. — A few trades happened on the first day of NHL free agency, just not the blockbuster everyone is waiting for.
2022 Montreal Canadiens Regular Season Overview
Division Rank 8th Eastern Atlantic
WinsWins 31
LossesLosses 45
GPGGoals per Game 2.8
PIMPenalty Minutes 955
SOShutouts 1
Head CoachHead Coach Martin St. Louis
NHL: NHL Draft
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders
Avalanche trade for Ross Colton from the Lightning. They’re expected to lose J.T. Compher
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Blackhawks set to begin rebuild with anticipated No. 1 selection of Connor Bedard in NHL draft
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche trade Alex Newhook to the Canadiens for late-first and early-second round picks
NHL: Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens
Henri ‘Pocket Rocket’ Richard, 11-time winner of Stanley Cup, diagnosed with CTE after death in 2020
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens sign Cole Caufield to 8-year, $62.8 million extension

Rotoworld Player News

  • 4053.jpg
    Mike Matheson
    MON Defense #8
    For Mike Matheson, the trade to Montreal is an opportunity for him to play for his childhood team.
    Matheson’s return to Montreal will put him close to his parents, Rod and Marg, and the old backyard ring where he learned to skate. Any time a player is traded, there’s going to be an adjustment period, but for Matheson his Montreal roots should make things a little easier. It’s also an opportunity for him to fulfill a childhood dream. “Any trade is basically having a hand grenade thrown into your life,” Rod said in regards to his son’s reaction to the news. “In a period of six weeks, Mike and Emily will sell a house, buy a house, they’ll move and they’ll attend a couple of weddings thrown into the interim. It’s an Action Jackson six weeks and that’s the first thing that hits you. But given some time, he’s saying: ‘I’m going to play for my dream team. This is the team I grew up watching.’ You can’t be sitting in the nosebleeds at the Bell Centre (as a kid) and be thinking you’ll be on that team one day. So to have it happen is quite surreal for all of us. He’s not the most emotional guy, so the excitement doesn’t sort of flow over. But you can see it in him and tell when he’s excited.”

  • 4053.jpg
    Mike Matheson
    MON Defense #8
    Montreal is hoping that Mike Matheson can serve in a leadership role.
    The Canadiens acquired Matheson from Pittsburgh in the Jeff Petry trade. Matheson will bring 417 games worth of NHL experience to the rebuilding squad. He’s been through a lot over that time, including more than his fair share of struggles. He feels like the hard times helped shape him though and he also believes he learned a lot from the Penguins’ leadership group. “Watching them every day and what they do, their habits, having conversations about what it was like winning the Cup and what the locker room was like,” Matheson said. “What led to those sorts of things coming together. I tried to take advantage of that and advantage of the friendships that I had with them and will continue to have with them to really try to learn as much as possible and hopefully I can now pass that on.”

  • 845.jpg
    Stephane Robidas
    MON Coaching Staff #0
    The Montreal Canadiens have hired Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach.
    Robidas will bring with him a wealth of experience from his years playing as an NHL defenseman. Robidas had 57 goals and 258 points in 937 career NHL games with the Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, and Toronto Maple Leafs. He also worked with the Maple Leafs from 2015 through 2021, first as an assistant director of player development then as the director of player development. “We are very lucky to have someone of Stephane’s caliber join our coaching staff. His recent experience as an NHL player, and his outstanding hockey background, will be excellent assets for the development of our players,” said Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis. “Stephane perfectly matches the profile we were looking for in a candidate. In addition to being an exceptional individual, he is a very good communicator, and I believe that players will relate to him because of that.”

  • Sam Montembeault.jpg
    Sam Montembeault
    MON Goaltender #35
    Sam Montembeault has signed a two-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens.
    The Canadiens didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal beyond stating that it’s a one-way contract. Montembeault had an 8-18-6 record, 3.77 GAA, and .891 save percentage in 38 games in 2021-22.

  • Rem Pitlick.jpg
    Rem Pitlick
    MON Left Wing #32
    Rem Pitlick has signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens.
    Pitlick had 15 goals and 37 points in 66 contests in 2021-22. Montreal got Pitlick off waivers from Minnesota back in January and so far he’s worked out well for the Canadiens.

  • 4053.jpg
    Mike Matheson
    MON Defense #8
    The Pittsburgh Penguins have dealt Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling.
    Matheson had 11 goals and 31 points in 74 contests while averaging 18:48 minutes last season. He’ll likely see his playing time increase in 2022-23 now that he’s with Montreal. Losing Jeff Petry hurts for the Canadiens, but Matheson is younger at 28-years-old and locked up through 2025-26 with a $4,875,000 cap hit.

  • Carey Price.jpg
    Carey Price
    MON Goaltender #31
    Carey Price’s status remains uncertain following his PRP injection.
    “You’ve got to give it time for the injection to have its intended effect, and then when he returns [to training], he’ll have a progression of rehab and return to activity along the way,” said Canadiens GM Kent Hughes. “We’re always in the same position with him in terms of watching how his knee responds and is there a point or particular exercise as he ramps up that triggers the inflammation again and makes it difficult for him to be a full-time goalie. I don’t know if I have that answer in terms of what the exact schedule would be for him [with respect to his offseason training]. From our perspective, whether he’s ready to go in September or October or November is less concerning than getting kind of a more permanent resolution to the situation, which is: Is he capable of being a full-time goalie in the NHL or not? When we get that, then we have clarity.” The team hopes that he will be on the ice for training camp

  • Paul Byron.jpg
    Paul Byron
    MON Left Wing #41
    Paul Byron’s availability for training camp is unclear following a minor procedure this offseason.
    I"t’s a possibility [that he could miss training camp]. We don’t know 100 percent. I know he underwent a minor procedure, and it takes time to see how it responds to an injection,” said Canadiens GM Ken Hughes on Thursday. “We’re waiting to see how his body responds to that. There’s a risk that he won’t be ready come September.” Byron was limited to 27 games during the 2021-22 season.

  • Filip Mesar
    MON Center #48
    Filip Mesar has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.
    Mesar supplied eight goals and 16 points in 37 games for HK Poprad of the Slovak Extraliga during the 2021-22 season. The Canadiens chose him with the 26th overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Juraj Slafkovsky
    MON Left Wing #20
    Juraj Slafkovsky has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.
    Slafkovsky was chosen with No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He will be worth monitoring at training camp, as he will compete for a spot with Montreal going into the 2022-23 campaign.