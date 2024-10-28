 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
Long: Homestead win adds to Tyler Reddick’s emotional roller coaster in Cup playoffs
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series Game 3 Dodgers vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends, and stats
Swiss Indoors Basel - Day 7
Perricard rides sizzling serve to upset Shelton and win Swiss Indoors

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_kittletd_241027.jpg
Kittle gets wide open on pick play to score
nbc_snf_sfguerendotd_241027.jpg
Guerendo muscles in his first career TD
nbc_fnia_elliottd_241027.jpg
Cowboys’ Elliott powers into end zone for TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
Long: Homestead win adds to Tyler Reddick’s emotional roller coaster in Cup playoffs
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series Game 3 Dodgers vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends, and stats
Swiss Indoors Basel - Day 7
Perricard rides sizzling serve to upset Shelton and win Swiss Indoors

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_kittletd_241027.jpg
Kittle gets wide open on pick play to score
nbc_snf_sfguerendotd_241027.jpg
Guerendo muscles in his first career TD
nbc_fnia_elliottd_241027.jpg
Cowboys’ Elliott powers into end zone for TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Aleksei Kolosov makes his Flyers debut, becoming first Belarusian goalie in NHL history

  
Published October 27, 2024 10:09 PM
Montreal Canadiens v Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 27: Aleksei Kolosov #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers protects his net against a scoring chance by Kirby Dach #77 of the Montreal Canadiens at the Wells Fargo Center on October 27, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

NHLI via Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Aleksei Kolosov became the first Belarusian-born goalie in NHL history Sunday night when he started for the Philadelphia Flyers against the Montreal Canadiens.

The 22-year-old Kolosov was recalled by the Flyers on Saturday night and immediately inserted into the lineup against Montreal. He made 20 saves in Philadelphia’ 4-3 loss to the Canadiens, the Flyers’ seventh loss in eight games.

The Flyers have gotten spotty goaltending so far from starter Samuel Ersson and backup Ivan Fedotov. When announcing Kolosov as his starter before the game, Flyers coach John Tortorella said the Flyers had not gotten the performances they needed from Fedotov so far this season.

“Ivan hasn’t played well enough,” Tortorella said. “We’re trying to solve, trying to look at the situation and see where it goes.”

Kolosov was a third round pick by the Flyers in 2021. He spent parts of four seasons in the KHL before coming over to North America for the first time at the end of last season, playing in two games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers’ AHL affiliate.

Kolosov and the Flyers had a tumultuous summer. First, the goalie chose not to take part in Philadelphia’s rookie camp in July and later didn’t report for the start of training camp, citing a desire to void playing in the AHL again.

Through his agent, he indicated to the Flyers that he wanted to play in the NHL or be loaned back to his Minsk team in the KHL. The Flyers wouldn’t comply with the loan and there was a short stalemate between the sides before Kolosov agreed to come over near the end of training camp. He played in one preseason game with the Flyers before being sent down to Lehigh Valley.

Part of the agreement to get him to report included the Flyers telling him he would be given an opportunity at the NHL level at some point this season.

That opportunity came in Philadelphia’s ninth game.

The Flyers feel Kolosov put the issues he experienced at the end of last season and in the summer behind him and that he’s in a better place now after just a few weeks in the AHL.

“As far as attitude and where Kolosov’s mind is right now, we have gotten good reports as far as how he has gone about his business down there,” Tortorella said.

Kolosov started four games with the Phantoms before being recalled. He had a 3.29 GAA and an 0.875 save percentage.

---

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL