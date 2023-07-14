 Skip navigation
Top News

Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver
Canucks

Connor Bedard
Canada’s Connor Bedard honored as IIHF’s first male player of the year
Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honored as the International Ice Hockey Federation’s first male player of the year.
2022 Vancouver Canucks Regular Season Overview
Next GameNext Game
Next OpponentNext Opponent
Standing (Division)Division Rank 6th Western Pacific
WinsWins 38
LossesLosses 37
GPGGoals per Game 3.3
PIMPenalty Minutes 734
SOShutouts 1
Head CoachHead Coach Rick Tocchet
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks
Canucks buy out Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s contract, making the defenseman an unrestricted free agent
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Arizona Coyotes
Matty Beniers grows from rookie to leader for playoff-bound Kraken
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders
Islanders’ Bo Horvat clarifies ‘better than Vancouver’ comment
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames
Bruins acquire Tyler Bertuzzi in trade with Red Wings
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Arizona Coyotes
Senators acquire defenseman Jakob Chychrun from Coyotes
red wings
Red Wings sign Dylan Larkin to 8-year, $69.6M deal

Rotoworld Player News

  • Brandon-Sutter.jpg
    Brandon Sutter
    VAN Center #20
    Brandon Sutter, who is an unrestricted free agent, faces an uncertain future because of severe COVID-19 long-hauler symptoms.
    “Basically, I’ve been left with a lot of different things,” said Sutter. “With my lungs and my breathing and any exertion, I just can’t do it. I stop and feel like I have to cough something out and just feel like I can’t get oxygen into my body. And if I do too much, I get short of breath and when I try to take a deep breath, I just can’t get it. That’s how it feels.” He hasn’t been able to do any cardio as a result. “I’m obviously still hopeful I can come back and play, but I just don’t know when that is going to be,” Sutter said. “I just want to feel normal again. Then I can start thinking about training and preparing but for now, it’s about taking care of myself and worrying about hockey later. I know for me there’s only a few years left at best.”

  • Michael-Dipietro.jpg
    Michael DiPietro
    VAN Goaltender #64
    Michael DiPietro’s agent, Darren Ferris, has been given permission to explore trade opportunities for his client.
    DiPietro has slid in the Canucks’ depth charts and the belief is that he’d have a better chance of establishing himself at the NHL level elsewhere. Ferris believes the Canucks have “dropped the ball” when it comes to DiPietro’s development, and the fact that he stated that publicly should underscore the desire to move on. We’ve entered a bit of a quiet period of the offseason, but Ferris is hoping that opportunities for a trade will be present after that stretch is over. If not, a loan to Europe is also a possibility. DiPietro had a 2.95 GAA and .901 save percentage in 34 AHL contests this season.

  • 4602.jpg
    Jake Virtanen
    VAN Right Wing #19
    Jake Virtanen has been found not guilty of sexual assault.
    Virtanen had been charged in January based on a claim that Virtanen took the woman to a hotel in West Vancouver in September 2017 where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Virtanen didn’t deny the encounter with the woman, but said she was an “enthusiastic participant.” The woman testified that she repeatedly said “no,” but Virtanen didn’t stop. Virtanen’s defense lawyer argued that the woman’s story was full of inconsistencies while the Crown council said that she had a “firm” memory of the critical details. Ultimately the jury came back with the not guilty verdict.

  • J.T.-Miller.jpg
    J.T. Miller
    VAN Center #9
    Vancouver won’t rush into a trade involving J.T. Miller, but could feel more pressure to make a move as the 2023 deadline approaches.
    “If [trying to sign him] doesn’t work, we have to get the best return we can for him,” said Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford on Friday during a segment of the CHEK television’s Donnie & Dhali - The Team. “But I think when the impatience should come on J.T. Miller is when we get closer to the trade deadline, and if we don’t have him signed at that point, making sure that we get a return for him. But I don’t see where there’s any urgency until we get to the trade deadline.” Miller has one more season left on his current contract, which has an average annual value of $5.25 million, and he is looking for a big pay increase.

  • Michael-Dipietro.jpg
    Michael DiPietro
    VAN Goaltender #64
    Michael DiPietro has accepted his qualifying offer from the Vancouver Canucks.
    DiPietro can make $70,000 in the minors and he’d come with a $840,000 cap hit if Vancouver calls him up. He had a 2.95 GAA and .901 save percentage in 34 AHL contests last season.

  • Christian Wolanin.jpg
    Christian Wolanin
    VAN Defense #86
    Christian Wolanin has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Vancouver Canucks.
    The deal is worth $750,000 in the NHL and $350,000 in the AHL. Wolanin had one goal, one assist, five shots, 13 blocks and five hits in nine games with Buffalo and Los Angeles last season.

  • J.T.-Miller.jpg
    J.T. Miller
    VAN Center #9
    The Vancouver Canucks feel no pressure to trade J.T. Miller.
    Miller was outstanding last season, finishing ninth in NHL scoring with 99 points, by far a career-year for the 29-year-old. Miller has one more season remaining on his current contract which will pay him $4.5 million with a cap hit of $5.25 million. The Canucks and Miller are not close on a new contract and it was thought that Vancouver would try and deal him, rather than losing him for nothing after the 2022-23 season. “Well, I didn’t get any calls today,” Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said. “Hey, he was our best player last year. I think (president of hockey operations) Jim [Rutherford] mentioned there has been teams kicking tires, checking in. It hasn’t gone much further than that. We’re really excited to have J.T. here for another year. I believe he’s excited and ready to come back, and who knows, anything could happen over the next couple of weeks, months, but we’re happy to have him back.” Stay tuned.

  • Philip-Di-Giuseppe.jpg
    Phillip Di Giuseppe
    VAN Left Wing #34
    The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed forward Phil Di Giuseppe to a one-year, two-way contract.
    Di Giuseppe played the entire 2021-22 season with Abbotsford of the AHL where he had 12 goals and 24 assists in 42 games. He is a depth forward who will make $750,000 in the NHL and $475,000 in the minors.

  • Collin-Delia.jpg
    Collin Delia
    VAN Goaltender #60
    Collin Delia has signed a one-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks.
    Delia a 1-4-1 record for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22 with a 3.85 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in eight appearances. He will provide the Canucks with a depth option in the crease.

  • dakota joshua.png
    Dakota Joshua
    VAN Left Wing #81
    The Vancouver Canucks have signed Dakota Joshua to a two-year contract.
    Joshua has three goals and eight points in 30 contests with the St. Louis Blues last season. He also had nine goals and 20 points in 35 AHL contests. “We are so pleased to be able to sign a player with this type of upside,” said Canucks GM Patrik Allvin. “Dakota is a big body, has a heavy game, plays hard, and is a good skater. Ryan Johnson and Trent Cull were very impressed with his skillset when he played six games for the Utica Comets the year we shared our farm team with St Louis. Adding him to our roster will definitely make us a tougher team to play against.”