Brandon Sutter, who is an unrestricted free agent, faces an uncertain future because of severe COVID-19 long-hauler symptoms.

“Basically, I’ve been left with a lot of different things,” said Sutter. “With my lungs and my breathing and any exertion, I just can’t do it. I stop and feel like I have to cough something out and just feel like I can’t get oxygen into my body. And if I do too much, I get short of breath and when I try to take a deep breath, I just can’t get it. That’s how it feels.” He hasn’t been able to do any cardio as a result. “I’m obviously still hopeful I can come back and play, but I just don’t know when that is going to be,” Sutter said. “I just want to feel normal again. Then I can start thinking about training and preparing but for now, it’s about taking care of myself and worrying about hockey later. I know for me there’s only a few years left at best.”



