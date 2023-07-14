The Vancouver Canucks feel no pressure to trade J.T. Miller.
Miller was outstanding last season, finishing ninth in NHL scoring with 99 points, by far a career-year for the 29-year-old. Miller has one more season remaining on his current contract which will pay him $4.5 million with a cap hit of $5.25 million. The Canucks and Miller are not close on a new contract and it was thought that Vancouver would try and deal him, rather than losing him for nothing after the 2022-23 season. “Well, I didn’t get any calls today,” Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said. “Hey, he was our best player last year. I think (president of hockey operations) Jim [Rutherford] mentioned there has been teams kicking tires, checking in. It hasn’t gone much further than that. We’re really excited to have J.T. here for another year. I believe he’s excited and ready to come back, and who knows, anything could happen over the next couple of weeks, months, but we’re happy to have him back.” Stay tuned.