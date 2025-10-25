 Skip navigation
Nashville captain Roman Josi out week to week with upper-body injury

  
Published October 25, 2025 04:15 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville captain Roman Josi is week to week with an upper-body injury the Predators said Saturday, an injury not related to the POTS diagnosis announced by the Predators in June.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound defenseman played 18 minutes, 9 seconds in Thursday night’s 2-1 win over Vancouver. He has one goal and four assists playing the first eight games of this season. Josi already has been selected to Switzerland’s hockey roster for the 2026 Winter Games.

Josi, from Bern, Switzerland, said when training camp started that he had worked through an approach to playing and living with postural tachycardia syndrome known as POTS. Josi was in the first group on the ice to start training camp in September.