 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

army football max
Daily runs for four TDs, No. 24 Army wins AAC championship 35-14 over Tulane
boise state Ashton Jeanty
No. 10 Boise State grabs CFP spot, beating No. 19 UNLV 21-7 in Mountain West championship
On The Rise: JuJu Watkins Ep. 4
‘The JuJu Effect:' JuJu Watkins begins to build new legacy at USC

Top Clips

nbc_pl_manu_241207.jpg
Amorim has to ‘overhaul’ Manchester United’s squad
nbc_pl_chelsea_241207.jpg
Maresca ‘managing expectations’ for Chelsea
nbc_pl_postponement_241207.jpg
Everton v. Liverpool postponed due to storm

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

army football max
Daily runs for four TDs, No. 24 Army wins AAC championship 35-14 over Tulane
boise state Ashton Jeanty
No. 10 Boise State grabs CFP spot, beating No. 19 UNLV 21-7 in Mountain West championship
On The Rise: JuJu Watkins Ep. 4
‘The JuJu Effect:' JuJu Watkins begins to build new legacy at USC

Top Clips

nbc_pl_manu_241207.jpg
Amorim has to ‘overhaul’ Manchester United’s squad
nbc_pl_chelsea_241207.jpg
Maresca ‘managing expectations’ for Chelsea
nbc_pl_postponement_241207.jpg
Everton v. Liverpool postponed due to storm

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Reports: Rangers reach deal with Igor Shesterkin to make him NHL’s highest-paid goalie

  
Published December 7, 2024 09:40 AM
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Six

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 11: Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers gives up a goal to Steven Stamkos (not pictured) #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 11, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Getty Images

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have reached a deal with Igor Shesterkin that will make him the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, according to multiple reports.

Shesterkin, who turns 29 on Dec. 30, agreed to an eight-year extension worth a reported $92 million, for an average annual value of $11.5 million. That tops Carey Price’s eight-year, $84 million deal he signed with Montreal in 2017 as the richest for a goalie.

The Rangers did not announce the contract, and Shesterkin declined to comment on it after the Rangers’ 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I cannot say anything else,” Shesterkin said. “Maybe we can talk about it tomorrow.”

The successor to Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist with New York, Shesterkin has been one of the best at hockey’s most important position since debuting in 2020. He has a 144-68-18 record with a 2.47 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. The Moscow native is 9-9-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .908 save percentage this season.

Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie in 2021-22 and he has backstopped the Rangers to the Eastern Conference final twice.

Signing Shesterkin long term checks off the most important job left for general manager Chris Drury after trading defenseman Jacob Trouba to Anaheim. Drury also signed budding star forward Alexis Lafrenière to a seven-year extension earlier this season, and a new contract for linchpin defenseman Ryan Lindgren could be next.