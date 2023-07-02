 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHL Standings

2022 NHL Standings
Division Conference
Eastern Conference
Metropolitan Division
GPGames Played WWins LLosses OTLOvertime Losses PtsTeam Points ROWRegulation + Overtime Wins GFGoals For GAGoals Against HomeHome Record AwayAway Record L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 CAR Carolina Hurricanes  82 52 21 0 113 5 266 213 28-10 24-11 5-5 W2
2 NJD New Jersey Devils  82 52 22 0 112 7 291 226 24-13 28-9 7-3 W2
3 NYR New York Rangers  82 47 22 3 107 5 277 219 23-13 24-9 5-2 L-2
4 NYI New York Islanders  82 42 31 1 93 4 243 222 25-13 17-18 5-4 W1
5 PIT Pittsburgh Penguins  82 40 31 1 91 5 262 264 23-13 17-18 5-4 L-2
6 WAS Washington Capitals  82 35 37 2 80 2 255 265 18-16 17-21 2-6 L-2
Atlantic Division
GPGames Played WWins LLosses OTLOvertime Losses PtsTeam Points ROWRegulation + Overtime Wins GFGoals For GAGoals Against HomeHome Record AwayAway Record L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 BOS Boston Bruins  82 65 12 0 135 7 305 177 34-4 31-8 9-1 W8
2 TOR Toronto Maple Leafs  82 50 21 2 111 7 279 222 27-8 23-13 7-1 W4
3 TBL Tampa Bay Lightning  82 46 30 0 98 4 283 254 28-8 18-22 4-6 W1
4 FLA Florida Panthers  82 42 32 1 92 6 290 273 23-13 19-19 6-3 L-2
5 BUF Buffalo Sabres  82 42 33 1 91 5 296 300 17-20 25-13 7-2 W2
6 OTT Ottawa Senators  82 39 35 3 86 4 261 271 24-14 15-21 4-3 L-1
Western Conference
Pacific Division
GPGames Played WWins LLosses OTLOvertime Losses PtsTeam Points ROWRegulation + Overtime Wins GFGoals For GAGoals Against HomeHome Record AwayAway Record L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 VGK Vegas Golden Knights  82 51 22 3 111 5 272 229 25-15 26-7 6-1 W2
2 EDM Edmonton Oilers  82 50 23 1 109 9 325 260 23-12 27-11 9-0 W9
3 LAK Los Angeles Kings  82 47 25 0 104 5 280 257 26-11 21-14 5-5 W2
4 SEA Seattle Kraken  82 46 28 0 100 6 289 256 20-17 26-11 6-4 L-2
5 CGY Calgary Flames  82 38 27 2 93 6 260 252 20-16 18-11 6-2 W1
6 VAN Vancouver Canucks  82 38 37 2 83 4 276 298 19-20 19-17 5-3 W2
Central Division
GPGames Played WWins LLosses OTLOvertime Losses PtsTeam Points ROWRegulation + Overtime Wins GFGoals For GAGoals Against HomeHome Record AwayAway Record L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 COL Colorado Avalanche  82 51 24 1 109 8 280 226 22-13 29-11 8-1 W2
2 DAL Dallas Stars  82 47 21 0 108 7 285 218 22-10 25-11 8-2 W6
3 MIN Minnesota Wild  82 46 25 2 103 5 246 225 25-12 21-13 5-3 L-2
4 WPG Winnipeg Jets  82 46 33 0 95 6 247 225 26-13 20-20 6-4 L-1
5 NSH Nashville Predators  82 42 32 0 92 5 229 238 22-15 20-17 6-4 L-1
6 STL St. Louis Blues  82 37 38 1 81 4 263 301 18-17 19-21 4-5 L-3
Glossary
X Clinched Wild Card
Y Clinched Division
Z Clinched 1 Seed
GP Games Played
W Wins
L Losses
OTL Overtime + Shootout Losses
Pts Team Points
ROW Regulation + Overtime Wins
GF Goals Scored For Team
GA Goals Scored Against Team
Home Home Win/Loss Record
Away Away Win/Loss Record
L10 Record Last 10 Games
Streak Current Win/Loss Streak
Eastern Conference
GPGames Played WWins LLosses OTLOvertime Losses PtsTeam Points ROWRegulation + Overtime Wins GFGoals For GAGoals Against HomeHome Record AwayAway Record L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 BOS Boston Bruins  82 65 12 0 135 7 305 177 34-4 31-8 9-1 W8
2 CAR Carolina Hurricanes  82 52 21 0 113 5 266 213 28-10 24-11 5-5 W2
3 NJD New Jersey Devils  82 52 22 0 112 7 291 226 24-13 28-9 7-3 W2
4 TOR Toronto Maple Leafs  82 50 21 2 111 7 279 222 27-8 23-13 7-1 W4
5 NYR New York Rangers  82 47 22 3 107 5 277 219 23-13 24-9 5-2 L-2
6 TBL Tampa Bay Lightning  82 46 30 0 98 4 283 254 28-8 18-22 4-6 W1
7 NYI New York Islanders  82 42 31 1 93 4 243 222 25-13 17-18 5-4 W1
8 FLA Florida Panthers  82 42 32 1 92 6 290 273 23-13 19-19 6-3 L-2
9 PIT Pittsburgh Penguins  82 40 31 1 91 5 262 264 23-13 17-18 5-4 L-2
10 BUF Buffalo Sabres  82 42 33 1 91 5 296 300 17-20 25-13 7-2 W2
11 OTT Ottawa Senators  82 39 35 3 86 4 261 271 24-14 15-21 4-3 L-1
12 DET Detroit Red Wings  82 35 37 1 80 4 240 279 19-17 16-20 4-5 L-5
13 WAS Washington Capitals  82 35 37 2 80 2 255 265 18-16 17-21 2-6 L-2
14 PHI Philadelphia Flyers  82 31 38 1 75 3 222 277 18-18 13-20 3-6 W2
15 MON Montreal Canadiens  82 31 45 0 68 2 232 307 17-21 14-24 3-7 L-3
16 CLS Columbus Blue Jackets  82 25 48 2 59 2 214 330 16-23 9-25 2-6 L-1
Western Conference
GPGames Played WWins LLosses OTLOvertime Losses PtsTeam Points ROWRegulation + Overtime Wins GFGoals For GAGoals Against HomeHome Record AwayAway Record L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 VGK Vegas Golden Knights  82 51 22 3 111 5 272 229 25-15 26-7 6-1 W2
2 COL Colorado Avalanche  82 51 24 1 109 8 280 226 22-13 29-11 8-1 W2
3 EDM Edmonton Oilers  82 50 23 1 109 9 325 260 23-12 27-11 9-0 W9
4 DAL Dallas Stars  82 47 21 0 108 7 285 218 22-10 25-11 8-2 W6
5 LAK Los Angeles Kings  82 47 25 0 104 5 280 257 26-11 21-14 5-5 W2
6 MIN Minnesota Wild  82 46 25 2 103 5 246 225 25-12 21-13 5-3 L-2
7 SEA Seattle Kraken  82 46 28 0 100 6 289 256 20-17 26-11 6-4 L-2
8 WPG Winnipeg Jets  82 46 33 0 95 6 247 225 26-13 20-20 6-4 L-1
9 CGY Calgary Flames  82 38 27 2 93 6 260 252 20-16 18-11 6-2 W1
10 NSH Nashville Predators  82 42 32 0 92 5 229 238 22-15 20-17 6-4 L-1
11 VAN Vancouver Canucks  82 38 37 2 83 4 276 298 19-20 19-17 5-3 W2
12 STL St. Louis Blues  82 37 38 1 81 4 263 301 18-17 19-21 4-5 L-3
13 ARI Arizona Coyotes  82 28 40 2 70 1 228 299 21-15 7-25 1-7 L-2
14 SJS San Jose Sharks  82 22 44 1 60 3 234 321 8-22 14-22 3-6 L-6
15 CHI Chicago Blackhawks  82 26 49 1 59 2 204 301 14-23 12-26 2-7 L-1
16 ANH Anaheim Ducks  82 23 47 2 58 0 209 338 12-25 11-22 0-8 L-13
