Islanders sign veteran defenseman Tony DeAngelo for rest of season

  
Published January 25, 2025 12:28 PM
tony deangelo new york islanders hurricanes flyers

Nov 26, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) fights New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders have signed veteran defenseman Tony DeAngelo for the rest of the season.

The deal announced Friday is for a prorated share of the league minimum $775,000 for the remaining games. DeAngelo must clear waivers before he can be added to the Islanders’ roster.

He will help fill in for the injured Noah Dobson, who is week to week after sustaining a lower-body injury during Monday night’s 3-1 win against Columbus. An offensive-minded defenseman, he is also expected to help on the power play, which is last in the NHL at 12.5%.

DeAngelo had six goals and 26 assists in 34 games with the SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL before a mutual termination of his contract earlier this month to allow him to return to North America.

The 29-year-old DeAngelo had three goals and eight assists in 31 games for Carolina last season. For his career, he has 48 goals and 162 assists in 371 games with Arizona, the New York Rangers, the Hurricanes and Philadelphia.

DeAngelo spent parts of four seasons with the Rangers before he was released during the pandemic-delayed 2020-21 season following a postgame altercation with teammate and goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

The Islanders began the day in 15th place in the Eastern Conference, eight points behind Columbus for the conference’s second wild card.