Hayden Buckley records one of wildest two-hole stretches you’ll see on PGA Tour
Hayden Buckley didn’t stick around for the weekend at the 3M Open, but before he left town, Buckley turned in one of the wildest two-hole stretches in recent memory.
Buckley had already carded three double bogeys in 15 holes of 6-over golf when he narrowly missed driving it into the water at the par-4 16th hole. His second shot from the edge of the penalty area struck a red stake and ricocheted into the lake. A frustrated Buckley then picked up the stake and spiked it on the ground.
“Really didn’t have a shot, probably needed to chip it out, but at the time I just wanted to try and hit a shot,” Buckley said. “Ironically, my caddie asked me if that red stake was in the way, and I said there’s no chance it’s in the way. It was a good 10 feet left of my ball, and I think it kind of came out low and left and hit the stake. And that point, I was like, all right, I think I’m ready to book a flight out of here.”
After carding his fourth double of the day, Buckley was 8 over stepping on the 17th tee box. And rubbing salt in the wound, he had to wait about 20 minutes to hit. Finally, Buckley took a swing with 8-iron and got both shots right back with an ace from 178 yards.
An absurd 2-hole stretch for @HBuckley13 included an unlikely double bogey and an ace 😲 pic.twitter.com/HL05vn0yr9— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 27, 2024
Double bogey, hole-in-one.
How about that stretch?
“It gave me a little bit of something to smile at on the way home,” said Buckley, who birdied his final hole to shoot 5-over 76 and miss the cut by seven shots. “Overall it was a terrible day, but at least I made a ‘1' to break 80 and got a little memory to look back on.”