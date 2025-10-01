Devils agree with defenseman Luke Hughes on seven-year, $63 million contract

The New Jersey Devils agreed to terms with young defenseman Luke Hughes on a seven-year contract worth $63 million.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal. Hughes will count $9 million against the salary cap through the 2031-32 NHL season — $1 million more annually than brother and No. 1 center Jack.

Luke Hughes was one of just a couple of restricted free agents left unsigned with opening night just about a week away. Anaheim got Mason McTavish under contract, while Nashville’s Luke Evangelista still has nothing completed.

Devils training camp went on nearly for two weeks without Hughes, who missed all those sessions while his camp and the team were negotiating to keep him in New Jersey long term. He is expected to join the team for practice.

Hughes, who just turned 22, has 93 points in 155 regular-season games so far in his career. He also has two points in four playoff games while skating 20 minutes a night.

Jack Hughes hopes Luke gets a chance in his third full year in the league to run the top power-play unit and play big minutes.

“That’s so important for him because he’s got so much upside,” Jack Hughes said. “He’s a great skater. He’s a really good defender, too. I think he can be a true No. 1 for us.”