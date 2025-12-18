Raiders vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Its a tale of two polar-opposite franchises Sunday in Houston when the Texans (9-5) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12).

The Texans are red-hot, having won six straight games, and back in the hunt for the AFC South title. Houston currently holds the final Wild Card spot in the AFC and sits a game behind Jacksonville (10-4) in the AFC South. They are looking to become the seventh team in NFL history to make the playoffs after starting a season 0-3 (2018 Texans, 1998 Bills, 1995 Lions, 1992 Chargers, 1982 Buccaneers, and 1981 Jets).

At the other end of the spectrum are the ice- cold Raiders. Las Vegas has lost eight in a row and is tied with the Giants and the Titans for the worst record in the NFL. With their next loss, Vegas will have lost 13+ games in a season for the 5th time in franchise history and for the second consecutive season.

Houston is defined by their defense which ranks first in the NFL in points and yards allowed per game. They are on track for a franchise record for lowest points-per-game total allowed.

That stout Texans’ defense is the opposite of what the Raiders want to line up against. Vegas’ offense was shut out last weekend against the Eagles and ranks last in most major categories.

Lets take a deeper dive into what appears to be an exceptionally lopsided matchup between the Raiders and the Texans.

Game Details and How to Watch the Raiders vs. Texans live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: NRG Stadium

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game Odds: Raiders at Texans

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders (+826), Houston Texans (-1408)

Spread: Texans -14.5

Total: 38.0 points

This game opened at Texans with the Game Total set at 43.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Las Vegas at Houston

Raiders Starting QB: Geno Smith

Last Game: 12/7 vs. Denver - 13-21, 116yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for 4yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 266, 397, 2648yds, 16TDs, 14INTs, Sacked 49 times, 40 carries for 108yds rushing

Texans Starting QB: C.J. Stroud

Last Game: 12/14 vs. Arizona - 22-29, 260yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 6 carries for 10yds rushing

Season: 11GP, 220-337, 2441yds, 15TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 23 times, 38 carries for 204yds rushing

Raiders at Texans: Team Stats and Betting Trends

DEs Danielle Hunter (12.0) and Will Anderson (10.5) are the only pair of teammates in the NFL each with 10+ sacks this season

(12.0) and (10.5) are the only pair of teammates in the NFL each with 10+ sacks this season Houston is 8-6 ATS this season

Las Vegas is 5-9 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in just 4 of the Texans’ 14 games (4-9-1)

The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Raiders’ 14 games this season (6-8)

Raiders Player Injuries

WR Tyler Lockett (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Maxx Crosby (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Jeremy Chinn (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Kolton Miller (ankle) is eligible to be activated off the IR

Texans Player Injuries

RB Woody Marks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Nick Chubb (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Trent Brown (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Denico Autry (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB E.J. Speed (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Kamari Lassiter (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Raiders and the Texans

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Houston Texans -14.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 37.5.

