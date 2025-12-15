Rams vs. Seahawks TNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

It is not hyperbole to suggest Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams (11-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) is the biggest game of the NFL season. The results of this game may well determine the winner in the NFC West as well as the top seed in the playoffs in the NFC. The loser will still be in line for a postseason berth, but their path becomes one that will feature only road games in the second season. That makes a deep run in the playoffs all the more difficult.

As if this game needed a further testimonial as to its gravitas, the Rams (+310) and the Seahawks (+650) are currently the two favorites to win the Super Bowl (the Broncos sit third at +850). Each is 8-1 in their last nine games. Each has lost three games overall and none of those six losses was by more than one score. That includes the Rams’ 21-19 win over the Seahawks last month at SoFi Stadium.

Lets dive a bit deeper into this game, look at the numbers, and see if there is a wager that makes sense.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch Rams vs. Seahawks live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Lumen Field

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Rams at the Seahawks

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: LA Rams (-110), Seattle Seahawks (-110)

Spread: Seahawks -1.5

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Rams -1.5 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Los Angeles at Seattle

Rams Starting QB: Matthew Stafford

Last Game: 12/14 vs. Detroit - 24-38, 368yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 1 carry for 2yds rushing

Season: 14GP, 312-470, 3722yds, 37TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 19 times, 26 carries for -8yds rushing

Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 12/14 vs. Indianapolis - 22-36, 271yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 5yds rushing

Season: 14GP, 263-390, 3433yds, 22TDs, 11INTs, Sacked 18 times, 23 carries for 77yds rushing

Stafford, Allen lead MVP odds ahead of playoffs As the postseason gets closer, Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at which players are leading the MVP odds, including how Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen is a 'cheat code' for the team.

Rams at Seahawks: Team Stats and Betting Trends

Mathew Stafford has thrown multiple TD passes in a league-high 12 games this season

has thrown multiple TD passes in a league-high 12 games this season Sam Darnold is 1-4 in his career against the Rams losing his last four outings against the Southern California power

is 1-4 in his career against the Rams losing his last four outings against the Southern California power Darnold is the 1st QB in NFL history to start a game for 5 different teams before turning 29

Davante Adams leads the NFL with 14 TD catches

leads the NFL with 14 TD catches Puka Nacua has caught 102 passes this season to lead all NFL WRs

has caught 102 passes this season to lead all NFL WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 1541 receiving yards this season

leads the NFL with 1541 receiving yards this season Seattle’s 3 losses this season have been by a combined nine points

Seattle has won a league-high 5 games by 20+ points this season

The Rams’ 3 losses this season have been by a combined 13 points

The Rams won the NFC West last season

The Seahawks have not won the AFC West since the 2020 season



Rams Player Injuries

WR Davante Adams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Seahawks Player Injuries

LB Derick Hall (hand) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(hand) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LT Charles Cross (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rams and the Seahawks:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Los Angeles Rams on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Rams +1.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 44.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)