MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 NAAB Awards Show Finalists_01_COY.jpg
Finalists Selected for 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award
Connor Bedard
Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve with an upper-body injury
NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Michigan
Arizona, Michigan stay 1-2 in AP Top 25 men's poll; No. 15 Nebraska hits highest mark since 1991

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_bougoal3_251215.jpg
Tavernier's free-kick gives Bournemouth 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_251215.jpg
Evanilson slots home equalizer against Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rams vs. Seahawks TNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

  
Published December 15, 2025 04:19 PM

It is not hyperbole to suggest Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams (11-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) is the biggest game of the NFL season. The results of this game may well determine the winner in the NFC West as well as the top seed in the playoffs in the NFC. The loser will still be in line for a postseason berth, but their path becomes one that will feature only road games in the second season. That makes a deep run in the playoffs all the more difficult.

As if this game needed a further testimonial as to its gravitas, the Rams (+310) and the Seahawks (+650) are currently the two favorites to win the Super Bowl (the Broncos sit third at +850). Each is 8-1 in their last nine games. Each has lost three games overall and none of those six losses was by more than one score. That includes the Rams’ 21-19 win over the Seahawks last month at SoFi Stadium.

Lets dive a bit deeper into this game, look at the numbers, and see if there is a wager that makes sense.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch Rams vs. Seahawks live Sunday

  • Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025
  • Time: 4:25PM EST
  • Site: Lumen Field
  • City: Seattle, WA
  • Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Rams at the Seahawks

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: LA Rams (-110), Seattle Seahawks (-110)
  • Spread: Seahawks -1.5
  • Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Rams -1.5 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Los Angeles at Seattle

  • Rams Starting QB: Matthew Stafford
    Last Game: 12/14 vs. Detroit - 24-38, 368yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 1 carry for 2yds rushing
    Season: 14GP, 312-470, 3722yds, 37TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 19 times, 26 carries for -8yds rushing
  • Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold
    Last Game: 12/14 vs. Indianapolis - 22-36, 271yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 5yds rushing
    Season: 14GP, 263-390, 3433yds, 22TDs, 11INTs, Sacked 18 times, 23 carries for 77yds rushing
Stafford, Allen lead MVP odds ahead of playoffs
As the postseason gets closer, Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at which players are leading the MVP odds, including how Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen is a 'cheat code' for the team.

Rams at Seahawks: Team Stats and Betting Trends

  • Mathew Stafford has thrown multiple TD passes in a league-high 12 games this season
  • Sam Darnold is 1-4 in his career against the Rams losing his last four outings against the Southern California power
  • Darnold is the 1st QB in NFL history to start a game for 5 different teams before turning 29
  • Davante Adams leads the NFL with 14 TD catches
  • Puka Nacua has caught 102 passes this season to lead all NFL WRs
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 1541 receiving yards this season
  • Seattle’s 3 losses this season have been by a combined nine points
  • Seattle has won a league-high 5 games by 20+ points this season
  • The Rams’ 3 losses this season have been by a combined 13 points
  • The Rams won the NFC West last season
  • The Seahawks have not won the AFC West since the 2020 season

Rams Player Injuries

  • WR Davante Adams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Seahawks Player Injuries

  • LB Derick Hall (hand) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
  • LT Charles Cross (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rams and the Seahawks:

  • Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Los Angeles Rams on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Rams +1.5.
  • Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 44.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

